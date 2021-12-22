“Our belief is that by working collaboratively in good faith on a data-driven solution, we can achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G while preserving aviation safety,” the groups said in the emailed release.
Although there was no promise that the two sides had reached a compromise, the announcement marks a sharp contrast to weeks of contentious statements by both sides. It will allow aviation manufacturers to test dozens of aircraft devices in real-world conditions, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a separate statement.
Airlines and other aviation-industry groups have been warning that there could be significant flight disruptions if the 5G airwaves were expanded as planned on Jan. 5. They say the new 5G signals could interfere with aircraft equipment, while AT&T and Verizon Communications — which bought the rights to the new 5G frequencies — insist there is no risk.
The Federal Communications Commission had been sharing some proprietary data with the FAA, but the statement appears to be a step forward, allowing more analysis of whether the placement of cellphone towers and signal-power levels will cause interference on aircraft equipment.
— Bloomberg News
AVIATION INDUSTRY
FAA proposes changes to Boeing 777 jets
U.S. aviation regulators have proposed modifications to some Boeing 777 jets to prevent engine debris from coming loose in a failure and endangering passengers.
The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday filed a pair of proposed directives in the Federal Register that would require strengthening the engine inlets and adding shielding on Pratt & Whitney engines used on 777-200 and 777-300 aircraft.
The FAA in a third airworthiness directive proposed expanding required inspections for Pratt & Whitney engines.
The front of an engine on a United Airlines 777-200 broke apart on Feb. 20 after departing from Denver, spraying the plane with shrapnel. A fan blade that had a slowly expanding crack broke loose, triggering the damage, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary findings.
Boeing and Pratt & Whitney did not immediately comment.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered LendUp Loans to pay a $100,000 penalty, stop issuing new loans and halt collecting on certain outstanding ones after repeated deceptive marketing and other fair-lending violations, the agency said on Tuesday. The Oakland, Calif.-based lender, which offers funding to online consumers who traditionally have been overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky, agreed to the order, the bureau said. LendUp, which had attracted attention from prominent Silicon Valley investors, expects to complete a wind-down of its operations in early 2022, a spokesman told Reuters.
— From news services