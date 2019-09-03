AUTO INDUSTRY

Tesla driver in crash seen gazing down

The driver of a Tesla car that slammed into a firetruck in Southern California last year was looking down at what appeared to be a mobile phone while the car’s Autopilot feature was engaged, according to a witness report and other data released by investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is examining several Tesla accidents involving vehicle automation, released numerous preliminary reports Tuesday, including a statement from a witness to the Jan. 22, 2018, collision. The driver told investigators he wasn’t using his phone at the time and was looking forward but may have been holding a coffee or bagel.

The Tesla driver had engaged the car’s Autopilot system. Autopilot had been active for 13 minutes and 48 seconds before the crash, and the driver’s hands weren’t on the steering wheel for the majority of the time, according to Tesla data.

NTSB plans to announce the probable cause of the 2018 Southern California crash Wednesday, the agency tweeted.

The Tesla driver was uninjured. The NTSB found no indication that the driver had been texting or making a call at the time, but it couldn’t determine whether the phone was being used for other purposes.

UAW votes to strike Detroit automakers

The United Auto Workers union has picked General Motors as the target company for this year’s contract talks with Detroit’s three automakers.

The move announced Tuesday means that GM will be the focus of bargaining, and any deal with the company will set the pattern for Ford and Fiat Chrysler. It also means that if the union decides to go on strike, it would be against GM.

Contracts between the union representing about 152,000 workers and GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler expire Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, the union announced that over 96 percent of its members voted to authorize strikes against the companies.

The strike authorization vote is a normal part of the bargaining process, and it doesn’t mean that there will be a work stoppage. But tensions are high in contract talks this year, because the automakers are making billions in profits and workers want a bigger slice. The companies, though, want to get closer to parity with foreign automakers and U.S. factories that are mainly in the South.

In a statement, the union said 96.4 percent of workers at General Motors voted to authorize a strike, while it was 95.98 percent at Ford and 96 percent at Fiat Chrysler.

Netflix has applied for a license to continue operating in Turkey under new online broadcasting rules that have raised fears over possible censorship in the future. Turkey last month granted its radio and television watchdog sweeping oversight over all online content, including streaming platforms and news outlets, raising concerns that the state was tightening its control over the media. Ebubekir Sahin, president of Turkey's television watchdog RTUK, announced Netflix's application Tuesday.

AT&T named media chief John Stankey to the new position of president and chief operating officer, establishing a clear No. 2 to chief executive Randall Stephenson. The company also said that technology chief Jeff McElfresh, 48, will become CEO of AT&T Communications, filling a post vacated last week when John Donovan abruptly stepped down. For the past year, Stankey has overseen the integration of Time Warner, which AT&T bought last year for $85 billion.

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's unveiled a new flavor Tuesday to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system. Justice ReMix'd is described as "cinnamon and chocolate ice creams, gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies." A portion of proceeds supports Advancement Project National Office, a multiracial civil rights group and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth. The company says it has been working with Advanced Project in St. Louis to close the Workhouse jail and in Miami to slow what the two groups call "the school-to-prison pipeline."

