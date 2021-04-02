The electric-car maker delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

This also exceeds its previous record of 180,570 achieved last quarter.

In February, Tesla suspended work at its California plant for two days because of “parts shortages.”

Tesla delivered 182,780 Model 3/Ys in the first quarter, up 13 percent from the previous quarter. In contrast, deliveries of pricier S/Xs slumped from 18,920 to 2,020 during the period, ahead of model refreshes.

Other automakers such as General Motors on Thursday reported a rebound in first-quarter U.S. sales from a coronavirus-induced slump last year, but volumes were capped by a global chip scarcity that forced many companies to cut production.

Tesla has become the most valuable auto firm in the world by far, despite production that is a fraction of that of rivals such as Toyota, Volkswagen and GM.

— Reuters

RETAIL

China: H & M alters 'problematic' map

Chinese regulators on Friday said H & M has agreed to change a “problematic map” online following government criticism, adding to pressure on the Swedish retailer as Western governments decry China’s policies in its Xinjiang region.

The ruling Communist Party lashed out at H & M, Nike and other shoe and clothing brands last week after the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed travel and financial sanctions on officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang in China’s northwest.

Friday’s announcement by the Shanghai city government gave no details, but travel, clothing and other brands have been pressured to change how Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory, and other sensitive areas are depicted on their websites. H & M didn’t respond to a request for information.

The city government said that “Internet users reported to management of H & M’s website that there existed a ‘problematic map of China,’ and the Shanghai municipal bureau of planning and natural resources ordered it to be quickly corrected.”

H & M managers “corrected the error as soon as possible” after being summoned to meet with regulators, the city said on its social media account.

The ruling party’s Youth League criticized H & M last week for saying in March 2020 it would no longer buy cotton from Xinjiang. Foreign researchers and governments say more than 1 million people from predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities are held in detention camps there.

Official media have criticized Nike, Burberry, Adidas and Uniqlo for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang. H & M goods have disappeared from China’s major e-commerce platforms, but other brands still are available.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

A court in Moscow on Friday fined Twitter for not taking down calls encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, the latest in a series of moves against the social media giant that has been used to amplify dissent in Russia. The court found Twitter guilty on three counts of violating regulations on restricting unlawful content, ordering the company to pay about $117,000. The ruling comes two weeks after Russia's state communications watchdog threatened to block Twitter if it doesn't take steps to remove banned content.

U.S. safety regulators have determined that two recalls of older General Motors vehicles for headlight failures were big enough to take care of the problem. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that it is closing a four-year investigation. The investigation included nearly 318,000 GM full-size SUVs as well as Buick Lacrosse and Pontiac Grand Prix sedans.