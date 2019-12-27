Chief executive Musk is counting on the China plant to help build on recent momentum for the company in the world’s largest market for electric vehicles and automobiles in general. The Model 3 will compete with electric cars from such local companies as NIO and Xpeng Motors, as well as global manufacturers including BMW and Daimler.

The Shanghai Gigafactory, which broke ground at the start of this year and is about a 90-minute drive from Shanghai’s city center, is a crucial test of Musk’s bid to keep his carmaker profitable as he bets big on Chinese appetite for electric cars. Musk has said he has never seen a factory built so quickly.

With Tesla’s volatile stock price and strained finances, investors will be watching closely how the ramp-up unfolds. The multibillion-dollar investment will be a deciding factor to determine whether Tesla will be able to take on local competitors and fend off global challenges.

Musk has predicted Tesla will make at least 1,000 cars a week in Shanghai by the end of the year — a volume the company’s original factory in California spent months trying to hit — and has said a weekly rate of 3,000 is a target.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Britain's competition regulator has decided to deepen its investigation into Amazon's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, a move that could delay the closure of the deal. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast. Wawa discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pa., said they believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.

Spotify Technology will stop selling U.S. political advertising in early 2020, following Twitter's lead in steering clear of a contentious election cycle. The move will apply to Spotify's ad-supported service, as well as its original and exclusive podcasts. Spotify is describing the move as a "pause" and may resume the ads in the future.

— From news services

