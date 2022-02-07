Teva is among more than a dozen companies, including drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies, that face thousands of lawsuits by states and municipalities alleging they fueled a U.S. opioid epidemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
On Monday, Teva said it will continue to seek a global settlement to all the litigation.
The $150 million in cash for Texas is the largest of the five opioid accords Teva has reached with state and local governments. In 2019, the company agreed to pay Oklahoma $85 million to avoid a trial on claims it illegally marketed its Actiq and Fentora painkillers.
In December, after a nearly seven-month trial, a New York jury found Teva and some units created a “public nuisance” with their opioid marketing miscues.
— Bloomberg News
AUTO INDUSTRY
Hyundai partner's tweet angers Indians
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor faced calls Monday for a boycott of its cars from Indians incensed over a tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.
The row erupted Sunday, a day after Pakistan marked the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day and the posts on behalf of Hyundai’s partner Nishat Group appeared on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram commemorating the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination.
Hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir an integral part of the country, backed calls for a boycott, saying Hyundai must apologize for being insensitive to India’s position on the decades-old dispute.
Dozens of Indians posted their intention to cancel orders for Hyundai cars to punish the company while urging support for homegrown brands such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Responding to the furor, Hyundai’s India unit said it has a “zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view.”
Hyundai is India’s second-largest car seller after Maruti Suzuki, selling close to half a million vehicles in the country last fiscal year and exporting over a million units, making it India’s largest car exporter.
— Reuters
Also in Business
Regulators are taking steps to shield U.S. aviation-industry engineers from the kind of company pressure that was revealed in investigations of the design flaw on the Boeing 737 Max linked to two fatal crashes. The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday proposed new policies that would shield employees at Boeing and other planemakers who act on behalf of the federal government to review safety, including would-be whistleblowers.
Alphabet's Google is being sued by Nordic price comparison provider PriceRunner for about $2.4 billion in Sweden's patent and market court. The lawsuit follows the conclusion of a legal ruling in the European Union that established Google has breached antitrust laws by manipulating search results in favor of its own comparison-shopping services, PriceRunner said in an emailed statement Monday.
Hasbro trounced analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit Monday, bolstered by demand for toys based on the latest Spider-Man movie and a rebound in its television production business. The December release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which has grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide, came after Hasbro had struggled with a dearth of major Marvel blockbusters. Toys based on the web slinger powered a 13 percent increase in Hasbro's partner brands segment, interim chief executive Richard Stoddart said.
— From news services