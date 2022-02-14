“This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security,” Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said in a statement.

Facebook said in a blog post in November that it was shutting down a facial recognition system and would delete more than 1 billion people’s information. It cited concerns about use of the technology and uncertainty over what the rules are regarding its use.

It also agreed to pay $650 million in 2020 to settle an Illinois state lawsuit that dealt with similar concerns.

The new lawsuit, which was filed in a state court in Marshall, Tex., says 20.5 million Texans have a Facebook account.

— Reuters

Consumers bet on waning inflation

U.S. consumers don’t expect red-hot inflation levels to last in the long term.

That’s the takeaway from the January consumer survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which showed that the median one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell for the first time since October 2020, to 5.8 percent. The outlook over three years dropped even more sharply, and the decline was broad-based across age, education and income.

In a separate analysis of data from the survey and from the University of Michigan’s sentiment index, New York Fed economists concluded that consumers seem to recognize the unusual nature of the current bout of high inflation.

“This result suggests that while consumers are highly attuned to current inflation news in updating their short-term inflation expectations, they are taking less signal than before the pandemic from the recent sharp movements in realized inflation when revising their three-year-ahead expectations,” the economists said in a blog post.

All products and services surveyed by the New York Fed declined in January, including the year-ahead price changes for food, rent, gas, medical care, college education and gold. The survey also showed that the median households is expecting one-year-ahead earnings growth to rise by 3 percent, the same as last month. Last year, an average gain of 2.6 percent was expected.

The median three-year ahead inflation expectations decreased by 0.5 percentage point to 3.5 percent.

— Bloomberg News

Noom reached a $62 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the weight-loss app provider of tricking customers into signing up for “risk-free” trial periods only to force them into automatic, costly renewals that were difficult to cancel. The preliminary settlement filed Friday night in Manhattan federal court calls for Noom to pay $56 million in cash and offer $6 million of subscription credits. Noom was accused of extracting up to eight months of nonrefundable payments totaling as much as $199 once its trial periods expired, saddling some customers with weight-loss services they never intended to buy. The New York-based company denied wrongdoing, and said its disclosures and cancellation process complied with the law.

Microsoft told many U.S. employees to begin returning to their offices starting Feb. 28, making a fresh attempt to get the software maker’s operations back to normal as coronavirus cases abate. Unless they have a special arrangement, workers should begin a 30-day transition period on that date “to make adjustments to their routines and adopt the working preferences they’ve agreed upon with their managers,” chief marketing officer Chris Capossela said in a blog post. The company, which has said it will remain a flexible workplace, has told employees that they’ll be able to work from home up to half the week without discussing it with managers. Those who want to work remotely more often will have to seek approval.