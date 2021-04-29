It’s targeted at large banks and financial institutions that have attempted to “use financial pressure to infringe upon our Second Amendment rights,” according to a statement from the sponsors in an analysis of the bill.
The legislation is in flux: It already passed the state Senate and is pending in the Texas House of Representatives. While a House companion bill includes language that would exempt debt sales and the “deposit or investment of funds,” the author in that chamber didn’t pursue adding that exemption in the Senate version.
“Any company that uses financial pressure in order to limit Texans’ ability to purchase guns or ammunition should not be tolerated,” Sen. Charles Schwertner (R), an author of the legislation, said in a committee hearing on the bill earlier this month.
The Texas move to punish the banks comes as Republicans nationally have criticized companies for stepping into politics. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said corporate executives should “stay out of politics” in response to the backlash against a Georgia law that limits voting access.
The banks announced policies that set restrictions on the firearms industry in 2018 after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 people dead.
Spokespeople for both banks declined to comment. SIFMA, a lobbying group for broker dealers and investment banks, also declined to comment.
— Bloomberg News
AGRICULTURE
White farmers sue over loan program
A group of Midwestern farmers sued the federal government Thursday alleging they can’t participate in a covid-19 loan forgiveness program because they’re White.
The group of plaintiffs includes farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota and Ohio. According to the lawsuit, the Biden administration’s covid-19 stimulus plan provides $4 billion to forgive loans for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers who are Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Alaskan native, Asian American or Pacific Islander.
White farmers aren’t eligible, amounting to a violation of the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights, the lawsuit contends.
The U.S. Agriculture Department issued a statement saying the department was reviewing the lawsuit with the U.S. Justice Department, but the agency plans to continue to offer loan forgiveness to “socially disadvantaged” farmers.
Attorneys for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the action on the White farmers’ behalf in federal court in Green Bay.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
General Motors said it would launch a recall and software update on Thursday to address a callback of nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for fire risks and will replace battery module assemblies as necessary. The largest U.S. automaker announced the recall in November after five reported fires and two minor injuries covering 2017-2019 model year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem's Ochang, South Korea, facility. GM said dealers will use "diagnostic tools to identify potential battery anomalies and replace battery module assemblies as necessary."
Samsung Electronics reclaimed its crown as the world's biggest smartphone maker from Apple in the first quarter, cornering a fifth of overall global shipments. China's Xiaomi rounded out the top three positions with its best quarterly performance ever as shipments surged 62 percent to 49 million phones and its market share rose to 14 percent, market research firm Canalys said. Overall, global shipments surged 27 percent to 347 million units in the first quarter as the Chinese economy opened up after the pandemic and a swift vaccine rollout in the United States raised hopes of an economic recovery.
Coming today
8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March.
Earnings: Exxon Mobil
— From news services