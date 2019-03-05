The Capitol in Washington. On Tuesday, March 5, the Treasury Department releases federal budget data for January. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The federal budget deficit ballooned rapidly in the first four months of the fiscal year amid falling tax revenue and higher spending, the Treasury Department said Tuesday, posing a new challenge for the White House and Congress and they prepare for a number of budget battles.

The deficit grew 77 percent in the first four months of fiscal year 2019 compared with the same period one year before, Treasury said.

The total deficit for the four month period was $310 billion, Treasury said, up from $176 billion for the same period one year earlier.

The government is collecting less money in taxes and spending more money that it did a year ago, in part because of policy decisions that the White House and lawmakers embraced in recent years.

Lawmakers enacted sweeping tax cuts at the end of 2017, and those changes continue to reduce revenue flowing to the Treasury Department.

Tax revenue for October 2018 through January 2019 fell $19 billion, or 2 percent, Treasury said, though there were major reductions in the amount of money collected from businesses. Treasury found corporate tax payments over the first four months of the fiscal year dropped from from $75.5 billion to $58.9 billion, a fall of roughly 22 percent.

Spending, meanwhile, increased 9 percent over the same period.

The biggest increases were for defense military programs, which saw a 12 percent increase, and Medicare, which saw a 16 percent increase.