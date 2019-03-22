A man walks past the he National Debt Clock on 43rd Street in midtown New York City February 15, 2019. - The National Debt Clock is a billboard constantly updating to display the current United States gross national debt and each American family's share of the debt. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. government spent $544 billion more than it brought in through tax receipts in the first five months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department said Friday, the latest sign that the fiscal decisions by the White House and Congress are adding much more to the debt than is normal during an economic expansion.

The $544 billion deficit is up 39 percent from the same period one year ago, the Treasury said. In the month of February, the government spent $401 billion and brought in $167 billion in revenue, creating a $234 billion gap.

For the fiscal year, which began in October, tax receipts are down 1 percent and spending has increased 9 percent, Treasury said.

Tax receipts typically rise when the economy grows, but the 2017 tax cut law has held tax levels down while spending has risen markedly.

Corporate tax receipts, for example, are down $8 billion, or 23 percent, in the first five months of the fiscal year. As part of the tax cut, corporate tax rates were cut from 35 percent to 21 percent.

A senior Treasury official said the big drop in revenue in the first five months of the year is also attributable to companies taking advantage of other parts of the tax law, including a provision that allows them to deduct new investments in a much more beneficial way than before.

Individual income taxes, meanwhile, fell $15 billion, or 1 percent, compared with one year ago.

A senior Treasury official said it was too soon to know whether the $544 billion deficit in the first five months of the year would mean the government’s annual deficit would breach $1 trillion. But the White House did project earlier this month that the deficit this year would hit $1.1 trillion, a level not seen since the recovery from the financial crisis.

There were other signs of the White House’s fiscal policies taking root in the new data.

Customs duties, which include income from tariffs, were up $15 billion, or 91 percent, compared to the same period one year before. Defense spending was up $28 billion, or 11 percent, reflecting the joint decision by the White House and Congress to bulk up funding for the military.

The ballooning deficit figures come as the White House and Congress appear far apart on spending levels for next year.

The White House earlier this month proposed another large increase in defense spending but a sizable reduction in funding for a number of other agencies, a proposal that many Democrats immediately rejected. The White House and Congress must agree on a budget deal by October or the government will face a partial shutdown that could impact dozens of agencies.