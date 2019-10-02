Lighthizer has said that the United States will keep the tariffs in place until European officials agree to end subsidies for Airbus. With Trump considering the imposition of separate 25 percent tariffs on European automobiles, trade relations between the United States and its closest allies are set to sour even as the U.S.-China trade war drags on.

The global trade body earlier this year had ruled in favor of Washington in its long-running complaint that European governments backed Airbus with generous multibillion-dollar subsidies in its battle against Boeing, its U.S. rival. Wednesday’s ruling determined the value of the authorized U.S. tariff action.

The ruling came one day after the WTO slashed its forecast of global trade growth to just 1.2 percent this year, down from 2.6 percent in April. Next year, merchandise trade volumes are projected to increase by 2.7 percent compared with an initial 3 percent estimate, and WTO economists cautioned “that downside risks remain high and that the 2020 projection depends on a return to more normal trade relations.”

The United States first complained to the WTO about Airbus subsidies in 2004. Seven years later, a trade panel ruled that the European Union had provided the aircraft maker with $18 billion in discounted financing between 1968 and 2006.

