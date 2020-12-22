Third-quarter reports show record growth

The July-September growth spurt — upgraded slightly from Commerce’s previous estimate of 33.1 percent, announced last month — marked a sharp recovery from the second quarter’s 31.4 percent drop, the worst in records dating to 1947. The American economy went into free fall when the pandemic hit hard in mid-March.

Consumer spending surged at an annual rate of 41 percent, and private investment shot up by 86.3 percent to lead the third-quarter rebound.

Growth in gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — is expected to slow to just 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter, according to the Conference Board, a business research group.

— Associated Press

RETAIL

Amazon to delay raising storage fees

Amazon says it will delay raising fees it charges independent sellers to store and ship items until June, as merchants have bristled at the rising costs of doing business with the company.

In a blog post to sellers, Jeff Wilke, the outgoing chief executive of Amazon’s retail unit, noted that other logistics companies have already announced fee increases.

Many merchants are encouraged to use the company’s Fulfillment by Amazon service, which stores, packs and ships products to customers’ homes.

But merchants have complained to regulators in the United States and the European Union that they have a one-sided relationship with the world’s largest online retailer. Besides paying Amazon to handle shipping, many sellers feel compelled to buy advertising to make their products stand out on Amazon. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. consumer confidence fell in December to a four-month low amid surging covid-19 cases spurring more states to tighten restrictions on businesses and travel. The Conference Board index dropped to 88.6 from a downwardly revised 92.9 in November, according to a report from the group Tuesday. The measure of sentiment about current conditions fell the most since April, while the expectations gauge rose from a four-year low. The share of survey respondents who said they expected their incomes to increase edged up to 16.8 from 16, the board said. On the labor market, the share of respondents saying jobs are plentiful declined for a second month.

Australia’s competition regulator on Tuesday delayed for three months its decision on Google’s plan to buy fitness gadget maker Fitbit for $2.1 billion despite the European Union giving conditional approval to the deal. The European Union regulators last week approved the deal after Google promised to restrict user data and ensure Android phones work with other wearable devices for at least 10 years. But the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it was not prepared to accept a similar court-enforceable undertaking from the tech giant.

Hot tech companies and other start-ups will soon be permitted to raise money on the New York Stock Exchange without paying big underwriting fees to Wall Street banks, a move that threatens to upend how U.S. initial public offerings have been conducted for decades. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that it had approved a NYSE Group plan for primary direct listings. The change marks a major departure from traditional IPOs, in which companies rely on investment banks to guide their share sales and stock is allocated to institutional investors the night before it starts trading.

The International Monetary Fund says the euro area is in danger of seeing a slower economic recovery in 2021 than previously expected, and may need more stimulus as a resurgent coronavirus sweeps through the continent. Risks will remain on the downside into the new year, and the timing of a rebound will depend on how quickly and effectively a vaccine is rolled out, the fund warned. For now, the IMF maintained its estimates of an 8.3 percent slump in the 19-member euro area this year and a 5.2 percent economic rebound in 2021.