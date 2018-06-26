wall street

Three in N.Y. charged with insider trading

The U.S. government on Tuesday criminally charged a Standard & Poor’s credit ratings analyst and two friends, all from Manhattan, with insider trading related to Sherwin-Williams’s $9.3 billion purchase of Valspar.

According to prosecutors, analyst Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz, 32, tipped off Abell Oujaddou and Jeremy Millul in March 2016 about the impending transaction between the two paintmakers after learning about it in confidential memos at work.

Oujaddou, 55, and Millul, 31, allegedly made about $300,000 of illegal profit by buying Valspar shares and options and selling them after the merger was announced on March 20, 2016.

Prosecutors also said that after the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority began examining trades in Valspar that occurred before the announcement, Pinto-Thomaz lied to S&P by denying he knew Oujaddou and Millul.

S&P spokesman John Piecuch said that Pinto-Thomaz has been suspended and that the unit of S&P Global is cooperating with authorities.All three defendants were arrested Tuesday and charged with securities fraud and conspiracy. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges against the defendants.

— Reuters

INTERNET

Facebook eases ban on certain ad content

Facebook on Tuesday said it would allow certain ads promoting cryptocurrency and related content from approved advertisers but would continue its ban on those tied to binary options and initial coin offerings.

In January, Facebook banned ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices.

“We will listen to feedback, look at how well this policy works and continue to study this technology so that, if necessary, we can revise it over time,” Facebook product management director Rob Leathern said in a blog post.

— Reuters

ECONOMY

Consumer confidence dipped slightly in June

American consumers lost a bit of their optimism in June but are still feeling good by historical standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped this month to 126.4, down from 128.8 in May but up from 117.3 in June 2017.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of current conditions was almost unchanged from May. Their outlook dimmed to the lowest level since December.

Compared with their views in May, Americans were less likely to say business conditions would be better in six months and more likely to say they would be worse.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. home prices rose in April from a year earlier, lifted by bidding wars in many cities where would-be buyers compete for a sparse supply of homes. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index moved up 6.6 percent from a year earlier, led by outsize gains in Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco. All three cities showed double-digit gains. Prices rose even as home sales fell and mortgage rates rose. Sales of existing homes dropped in April and May and are 3 percent below their year-ago level.

A former State Street executive was convicted Tuesday of participating in a scheme to defraud several of the bank's customers by charging them secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades. A federal jury in Boston found Ross McLellan, 46, guilty on five of six counts, including conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin scheduled McLellan's sentencing for Oct. 10. McLellan, who was an executive vice president, is one four ex-employees of the Boston-based bank who since 2016 have faced U.S. charges that they engaged in schemes to overcharge institutional clients, allowing State Street to earn millions of dollars.

From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: The Commerce Department releases durable goods for May.

10 a.m.: The National Association of Realtors releases its pending-home-sales index for May.