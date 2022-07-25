Three poultry processors plan to settle antitrust case with resitution payments to workers

Gift Article Share

Poultry processors Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight to pay restitution Three of the largest U.S. poultry processors have agreed to settle claims by the Justice Department over their alleged long-standing effort to share information about workers to drive down compensation. Cargill, Sanderson Farms and Wayne Farms have agreed to pay more than $84 million in restitution to workers harmed by the information sharing to resolve civil antitrust lawsuits, according to proposed consent decrees made public Monday.

The government also sued and reached a settlement including a data consulting firm, Webber, Meng, Sahl and Co.

“Through a brazen scheme to exchange wage and benefit information, these poultry processors stifled competition and harmed a generation of plant workers who face demanding and sometimes dangerous conditions to earn a living,” said Doha Mekki of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division in a statement.

Under the agreement, Cargill Meat Solutions is to pay $15 million, Sanderson will pay $38.3 million and Wayne will pay $31.5 million.

The settlement was filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in Maryland shortly after the lawsuits were filed.

The department also said it had reached a settlement with Cargill and Continental Grain, which closed a deal on Friday to buy Sanderson Farms. Sanderson will be combined with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary.

— Reuters

Target to open 3 new package-sorting hubs

Target will open three new package-sorting centers during the next year — two in greater Chicago and one in the Denver area — to further its strategy of using stores to handle online orders.

The expansion will give Target nine of the mini-warehouses in the United States and more are planned for the coming years, according to a company statement Monday. The hubs, which receive goods from stores and forward them to customers, are designed to speed local deliveries and cut the shipping costs that typically make online orders less profitable than in-store sales.

For Target, fulfilling online orders from stores yields savings of about 40 percent per package compared with shipping them from big distribution centers. Using sorting hubs eases the burden even more, and surging digital sales since the start of the pandemic are pushing the retailer to add more of the facilities as it vies for online orders with the likes of Amazon and Walmart. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

“The biggest part of fulfillment costs is shipping,” Target Chief Operating Officer John Mulligan said at a recent briefing for reporters. “Stores are the asset, they’re close to consumers. We continue to believe they are the fastest way to fulfill, and the cheapest.”

Target says it recorded an increase of almost $13 billion in digital sales from 2019 to 2021.

— Bloomberg News

A federal appeals court on Monday rejected Pfizer's challenge to a U.S. anti-kickback law the drugmaker said prevented it from helping heart failure patients, many with low incomes, afford medicine that cost $225,000 per year. A unanimous three-judge panel of the New York-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit rejected Pfizer's effort to directly cover co-pays for patients taking its Vyndaqel and Vyndamax drugs. The court agreed with a lower-court judge that Pfizer's Direct Copay Assistance Program violated a ban on "knowingly or willfully" providing financial support to induce federally reimbursable drug purchases, even absent corrupt intent.

The U.S. Energy Department on Monday announced it intends to loan a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solution $2.5 billion to help finance construction of new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities. The conditional commitment for the loan to Ultium Cells for facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan is expected to close in the coming months and comes from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program.

— From news services

