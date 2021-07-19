Uber Technologies is accelerating its on-demand grocery delivery service in the United States, more than doubling the cities where it's available and partnering with a major grocer as the pandemic-fueled delivery competition heats up. After launching its grocery delivery service a year ago, Uber said on Monday that it can now be used in more than 400 locations in the United States, including New York, San Francisco and Washington. The ride-hailing and food-delivery service has also joined with Albertsons to give Uber customers access to 1,200 stores.