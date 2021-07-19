A trial judge had found Costco liable for selling the disputed rings, despite its claim that Tiffany had become a generic term and described the rings’ pronged setting. That left jurors to decide only how much Tiffany should recover.
But the appeals court said Costco acted in good faith, and that Costco customers were smart enough to realize that Tiffany didn’t make or endorse the warehouse chain’s Tiffany rings.
An estimated 3,349 customers bought Tiffany-set rings at Costco during the period covered by the lawsuit, court papers showed.
David Bernstein, a lawyer for Costco, said in an email that the companies “amicably resolved their dispute.” Tiffany issued a similar statement. Settlement terms were not disclosed.
Tiffany had sued Costco on Valentine’s Day 2013, to protect the now 184-year-old company’s brand and cachet.
It ended the case after replacing its law firm this month. The dismissal filed with the federal court in Manhattan is with prejudice, meaning Tiffany cannot bring the lawsuit again.
— Reuters
AUTO INDUSTRY
VW to end U.S.
production of Passat
Volkswagen said Monday it will end U.S. sales and production of the Passat sedan next year, the latest shift by automakers away from cars and toward SUVs.
Volkswagen said it will end U.S. assembly of the Passat sedan in Tennessee with model year 2022. VW has sold various versions of the Passat since 1974 in the United States — initially under the Dasher and Quantum names — and the Passat name first appeared in the U.S. market in 1990.
Since 2011, Volkswagen has built more than 700,000 Passats at its Chattanooga factory. A version of the car has also been on sale in China, assembled by SAIC in Shanghai, the company said.
VW is building its Atlas SUV in Tennessee and next year will begin production of its electric ID.4 SUV at the U.S. plant.
More than 1.76 million Passat, Dasher and Quantum models have been sold in the United States since 1974.
Many automakers in the United States have dramatically cut back on car production and sales in recent years in favor of larger vehicles.
Ford Motor in 2018 announced that it would largely abandon the U.S. sedan market saying it would stop selling the Fiesta, Focus, Taurus and Fusion sedans, the last of which was discontinued in 2020.
— Reuters
Also in business
Confidence among U.S. home builders pulled back in July to an 11-month low as builders contend with elevated materials prices and ongoing supply shortages. A gauge of builder sentiment decreased for a second month to 80 from 81 in June, National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo data showed Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for no change in the index from the month before. The figures underscore how higher materials costs and supply-chain disruptions are dissuading builders from replenishing the lean supply of available homes. Low mortgage rates helped spur a surge in buyer demand, but it has outstripped supply.
Uber Technologies is accelerating its on-demand grocery delivery service in the United States, more than doubling the cities where it's available and partnering with a major grocer as the pandemic-fueled delivery competition heats up. After launching its grocery delivery service a year ago, Uber said on Monday that it can now be used in more than 400 locations in the United States, including New York, San Francisco and Washington. The ride-hailing and food-delivery service has also joined with Albertsons to give Uber customers access to 1,200 stores.
— From news services