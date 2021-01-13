Older teenagers won’t see this default setting change. For users ages 16 and 17, the default setting to let people download the videos they created will now be “off,” rather than “on.”

AD

TikTok is also blocking users’ ability to download videos created by those 15 or younger. This age group will also see direct messaging restricted and won’t be able to host live streams.

AD

TikTok is very popular with teenagers and younger kids. A feature called TikTok for Younger Users offers preselected, “age appropriate” videos. The feature was added after TikTok’s predecessor, Musica.ly, settled FTC allegations that it illegally collected personal information from children. It also agreed to pay $5.7 million.

Associated Press

ECONOMY

Fed survey: Slight bump in economy

Activity in the U.S. economy showed signs of modest increase at the end of 2020, while the pace of job growth slowed as resurgent coronavirus infections curbed movement just as vaccinations began, the Federal Reserve said.

AD

“Some districts noted declines in retail sales and demand for leisure and hospitality services, largely owing to the recent surge in covid-19 cases and stricter containment measures,” according to the Beige Book, based on information collected by the Fed’s 12 regional banks through Jan. 4.

AD

The report, released Wednesday, covers a period that saw the start of widespread vaccinations, but with just a tiny portion of the population inoculated so far, the impacts on the economy aren’t yet visible.

Several Fed officials have said broad vaccination will boost the economy in the second half of the year. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan expects 5 percent growth in 2021, bolstered by inoculations, and Boston’s Eric Rosengren said Wednesday that widespread vaccinations could underpin a significant pickup in consumption. Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic has said distribution has started slowly, and further delays would be a setback to the hoped-for strong recovery.

AD

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December, led by a sharp rise in gasoline prices. Last month’s increase, the largest in four months, followed a 0.2 percent rise in November and no change at all in October, according to Labor Department numbers released Wednesday. Inflation for all of 2020 rose a modest 1.4 percent, well below the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. Analysts believe inflation will remain subdued with the U.S. economy still unable to break out of a pandemic-induced downturn.

AD

Intel is replacing its chief executive after only two years. Bob Swan, who became the company’s CEO in early 2019, will be replaced in mid-February by industry veteran Pat Gelsinger. Intel said Wednesday that the change in leadership is unrelated to its financial performance last year, but the surprise shake-up followed several weeks of investor activism by hedge fund Third Point, which had pushed for big changes.

AD

Target said sales jumped during the holiday period, with the big-box retailer appearing to solidify some of the gains it made in a turbulent 2020. Same-store sales, an important gauge of retail success, rose 17 percent, the company said in a statement. That’s a slight slowdown from the 21 percent the company reported in the prior three months, but still a brisk pace for a well-established retailer.

The United States will bar entry of all cotton products and tomatoes from China’s Xinjiang region, where it says Beijing is oppressing Muslim-minority Uighurs. The move is the latest in a series of actions in which the United States is raising pressure on China over some companies’ alleged ill-treatment of workers. “Forced labor is a form of modern slavery,” Acting Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Kenneth Cuccinelli said on a call with reporters Wednesday.