Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative for talks on Wednesday in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday expressed optimism about ongoing trade talks with the White House, part of fast-moving negotiations in President Trump’s push to rework the North American Trade Agreement.

Freeland’s comments came in Washington as engaged in a day of meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, Trump’s chief trade negotiator.

“I continue to be encouraged by the good conversations we are having and the progress we are making,” she said while exiting a meeting with Lighthizer, saying the two planned to meet again Wednesday afternoon.

Freeland arrived in Washington on Tuesday and met that evening with Mexican officials, who briefed her on the preliminary, partial deal Trump announced Monday. The deal would establish new manufacturing, labor and environmental rules.

“A lot has been accomplished,” she said, pointing out some of the areas that the United States and Mexico have already resolved. But the talks have a ways to go, she said. “We have a huge amount of work to do this week.”

Freeland declined to discuss any unresolved issues. She said she and Lighthizer had agreed not to discuss specific disagreements or issues in the media as they negotiate, saying they preferred “not to negotiate in public.”

Canadian officials were largely boxed out of discussions in recent weeks because of Trump’s ongoing feud with Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Trump said he would exclude Canada from a new trade deal if it didn’t sign onto the agreement he reached with Mexico, but Lighthizer has made clear he wants Canada to be part of the final agreement. And U.S. lawmakers this week said Canada’s involvement is critical before they will consider approving any changes.

Freeland said Canadian leaders were impressed by the progress the United States reached with Mexico, but she wouldn’t commit to fully supporting the broader changes yet.

U. S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, who also attended the Wednesday meeting, told The Washington Post discussions were very positive. “Everybody is moving forward, and that’s what’s important,” she said.

Canadian and U.S. negotiators have a number of differences they need to resolve, including disagreements over dairy policy, the process for resolving trade disputes and intellectual property protection rules.

And Canadian officials have insisted Trump remove tariffs he recently imposed on steel and aluminum imports before they can finalize any deal.

Lighthizer wants to send a letter to Congress by Friday that would formally begin a 90-day process for reworking the trade deal. The precise terms of the deal would not have to be completed until late September under such an arrangement.