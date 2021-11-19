The three U.S. automakers have the lowest fleetwide fuel economy of 14 major car companies.
GM is projected to be the lowest of all automakers in 2021 with a fleet average of 21.5 mpg for all its vehicles, just behind Stellantis at 21.6 mpg, with Ford Motor at 22.7 mpg.
The report said since 2004, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased by 24 percent as fuel economy has improved by 32 percent.
The report said only Tesla, Subaru and Honda Motor met requirements without using credits. Automakers can either purchase credits or use credits earned from earlier model years.
The report shows GM, Daimler’s Mercedes and Stellantis all bought significant credits in 2020, while Tesla, Honda and Toyota Motor all sold credits.
In August, the EPA proposed reversing the Trump-era loosening of vehicle emissions rules with a new plan to boost efficiency 10 percent in the 2023 model year, aiming for a fleet average of 52 mpg by 2026.
— Reuters
FOOD INDUSTRY
Nestle invests in vegan 'chicken' start-up
Nestle invested in a vegan start-up that is trying to mimic chicken in the most realistic way possible, including fake skin and bones, as the world’s largest food company presses ahead with expansion in plant-based meat substitutes.
Nestle led a funding round of about $4 million in Sundial Foods, said Jessica Schwabach, chief executive officer of the Albany, Calif.-based company. The proceeds will help fund initial production as the company plans to introduce vegan chicken wings in the Bay Area in the spring and expand throughout California next year.
The Swiss food giant has been investing heavily in alternative proteins as an increasing number of consumers forgo animal products amid environmental and health concerns. After a late start to the vegan market, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider now aims to have a plant-based substitute for every animal protein. Nestle is testing the waters for new technologies, including cultured meat with Israeli cell-based start-up Future Meat Technologies.
A spokesman for Nestle declined to comment.
Sundial’s products, which are chickpea based, use eight ingredients. Its chicken wing substitutes count 27 grams of protein per 100 grams, roughly the same as the original product. The skin is made out of a protein-lipid film that also helps lock in moisture, and the bones are fashioned out of bamboo.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Porsche is acquiring a majority stake in Greyp, a Croatian electric-bike maker linked to its affiliate Rimac Automobili, to expand mobility offerings beyond sports cars like the 911 or the battery-powered Taycan. Porsche introduced two electric bikes in March and seeks to adopt the expertise it gained in building battery-powered cars for luxury two-wheelers as well.
Google said Friday it has signed agreements with several large German publishers to avoid copyright disputes over the use of their material. The Internet giant said it reached deals with publishers including news weeklies Der Spiegel and Die Zeit, technology portals Golem and Netzwelt, as well as the business publications WirtschaftsWoche and Manager Magazin. The move comes after Germany introduced a new ancillary copyright law in June that grants publishers additional rights over their content.
The World Trade Organization gave a mixed ruling on Friday in a case involving U.S. tariffs on Spanish olives, finding the United States had correctly determined they were being dumped on the U.S. market but not that they benefited from subsidies. The administration of President Donald Trump imposed a combination of duties to counter dumping and subsidies in August 2018 totaling between 30.64 percent and 44.47 percent.
— From news services