Top U.S. consumer watchdog to target ‘junk’ credit card fees

Watchdog to target credit card 'junk fees' Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The top U.S. consumer watchdog on Wednesday unveiled a measure that would scrutinize excessive credit card fees and demand card issuers disclose more data around revenue and expenses in a bid to stamp out abuses and boost competition. The advance notice of proposed rulemaking issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) confirms a Reuters report that the agency would escalate a broader crackdown on what it calls “junk fees,” a catchall for overdraft, credit card late-payment fees, bounced-check fees and other charges.

The review, which is the first of a number of related curbs on junk fees, would specifically assess whether credit card late fees are “reasonable and proportional,” the CFPB said.

It will also assess the potential deterrent effect of late fees and the role they play in credit card companies’ profitability, the agency said.

The move is the first step in a broader initiative to examine junk fees in a bid to improve the financial marketplace and to boost fair competition, the agency said.

The agency has said lenders have become too reliant on such fees and that its “junk fee” review aims to boost competition.

Industry groups dispute that and say the CFPB is wrong to suggest the fees show banks are not offering competitive services. Such fees are also clearly disclosed, they argue.

“Banks — more than any other industry — have taken concrete steps to make their products more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans,” Consumer Bankers Association CEO Richard Hunt said in a statement.

— Reuters

JPMorgan Chase is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. The total affected will be more than 1,000 workers, with about half moved to different divisions within the biggest U.S. bank, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. "Our staffing decision this week was a result of cyclical changes in the mortgage market," a JPMorgan spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

Toyota aims to boost July-September production by 40 percent from the same time last year, despite continued fallout from covid-related supply disruptions. The world's top-selling automaker plans to make an average of 850,000 vehicles a month in the July-September quarter, up from 605,783 units a year earlier, it said in a statement Wednesday. While automakers around the globe have been hamstrung over the past few months by parts shortages worsened by the covid lockdown in Shanghai, Toyota has shielded itself relatively well.

— From news services

