Toyota, Honda recall more vehicles

The problem could affect as many as 12.3 million vehicles in the United States made by six companies. It’s possible that as many as eight people were killed when air bags did not inflate.

Honda’s recall covers about 2.7 million vehicles in the United States and Canada with Takata air-bag inflaters, but they are a different version than the ones blamed for 25 deaths worldwide. Still, it’s possible the air bags could blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

Both recalls were announced Tuesday.

The Toyota recall covers certain 2011-2019 Corollas, the 2011 to 2013 Matrix, the 2012 through 2018 Avalon and the 2013 to 2018 Avalon Hybrid in the United States.

The Honda recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years.

Home sales rise in December

U.S. home sales climbed 3.8 percent in December, but a record-low inventory of houses on the market has caused prices to increase amid worsening affordability.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.54 million. For all of 2019, 5.34 million homes were sold — matching the 2018 level. High mortgage rates hurt sales in the first half of last year, and lower rates boosted purchases in the second half.

Sales listings have tumbled 8.5 percent from a year ago to 1.4 million properties. There are just three months’ supply of single-family houses for sale, the lowest level since the association began tracking the number in 1982.

The median sales price has jumped 7.8 percent over the past year to $274,500.

Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday forecast full-year profit largely below expectations, after posting a rare miss on quarterly revenue as sales of some of its major drugs fell short of Wall Street expectations. J&J’s pharmaceuticals unit has powered much of the company’s recent growth even as it works to improve the performance of its medical device and consumer health units. But intense competition for some off-patent drugs such as prostate cancer drug Zytiga, coupled with pressure on prescription drug prices in the United States, has weighed on revenue at the top-earning unit.



New Jersey has become the first state to guarantee severance pay for mass layoffs, according to the bill's sponsors and the governor's office. Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed legislation Tuesday that requires companies with 100 or more full-time employees to pay them a week's pay for each year of service during a mass layoff, plant closing or transfer that results in 50 or more workers to lose their jobs. The law also increases the minimum number of days notice from 60 to 90 for such events.

Germany’s Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, saw its operating earnings fall by half in 2019 as its flagship luxury brand earned lower profits in a tougher global auto market, and as the company said it would see more expenses due to regulatory and legal issues with diesel cars. The company said Wednesday in a statement that operating earnings fell to $6.2 billion for all of 2019. Daimler said it would also be hit with 1.1 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros in additional charges for regulatory and legal issues related to its diesel models. Those costs were not included in the operating earnings figures.

The Ferrero family, the Italian dynasty behind Nutella, is poised to get a $714 million dividend from their main holding company, regulatory filings show. The firm reported profit of 928.6 million euros for the fiscal year ended in August, up more than a quarter from the past 12 months. Payouts of this magnitude have helped make the Ferreros the world’s 25th-richest family, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Profits at the Ferrero family’s operating company have almost doubled since 2008.

