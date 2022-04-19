Toyota plans U.S. factory investments for hybrids

Placeholder while article actions load

Toyota plans to boost U.S. hybrid production Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Toyota is investing $383 million in four factories across the United States to boost production of hybrid vehicles amid rising demand for fuel-efficient cars. Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville, Ala., will get the biggest pot of money — $222 million to build a new production line that can make both combustion and hybrid-electric powertrains, the company said Tuesday in a statement. The remaining funds will be split among factories in Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee.

The Japanese automaker, which represents more than half of all hybrid-vehicle sales in the United States, was the top-selling carmaker in the country for the past two quarters as soaring gas prices pushed consumers to seek out more fuel-efficient models. Toyota showed off its first major pure-electric model, the bz4x SUV crossover, at the New York International Auto Show last week.

— Bloomberg News

Fannie Mae forecasts 'modest recession'

Rising interest rates at the Federal Reserve will further slow an economy already weighed down by high inflation and the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, causing a “modest contraction” in the second half of 2023, according to Fannie Mae.

“We continue to see multiple drivers of economic growth through 2022, but the need to rein in inflation, combined with other economic indicators . . . led us to meaningfully downgrade our expectations for economic growth in 2023,” Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae’s chief economist, said in a statement.

The new forecast includes a “modest recession, but one that we do not expect to be similar in magnitude or duration to the recession of 2008,” Duncan said.

In its April economic and housing outlook, the lender said it now expects housing sales to drop 7.4 percent this year and 9.7 percent in 2023. House price growth will slow from 20 percent in the first quarter of this year to 3.2 percent by the fourth quarter of 2023.

U.S. 30-year mortgage rates are rising this year and topped 5 percent this month for the first time in more than a decade.

“Historically such large movements have ended with a housing slowdown,” Duncan said. “We expect home sales, house prices, and mortgage volumes to cool over the next two years.”

— Bloomberg News

FDA eyes products that lighten skin

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it sent warning letters to 12 companies for selling certain over-the-counter skin-lightening products that have not been approved by the agency and pose safety risks.

The products from companies including M&M Beauty and Wellness, Ultimark Products and Genomma Lab USA contain hydroquinone, a depigmentation agent used in skin-lightening creams that has come under the FDA’s scrutiny over safety concerns.

There is only one drug, Tri-Luma, approved by the FDA that contains hydroquinone, the agency said. The Tri-Luma cream is a prescription product for the treatment of moderate-to-severe melasma, a pigmentation disorder.

The FDA said it has received reports of serious side effects, including rashes and facial swelling, from skin-lightening products containing hydroquinone. It has advised people to not use such products as they may result in conditions such as ochronosis, a bluish-black or gray-blue discoloration of the skin, which could be permanent.

— Reuters



New U.S. home construction rose in March to the highest level since 2006, boosted by multifamily projects as builders seek to replenish housing inventory. Residential starts climbed 0.3 percent last month to a 1.79 million annualized rate from an upwardly revised February figure, according to government data released Tuesday. Applications to build, a proxy for future construction, climbed to an annualized 1.87 million units. The increase in starts reflected the strongest pace of multifamily home construction since January 2020.



Business travel revenue for the U.S. hotel industry is expected to fall about $20.7 billion short of pre-pandemic levels this year, after an estimated $108 billion decline over 2020 and 2021, according to a study released Tuesday. The report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Kalibri Labs projects that hotel business travel revenue will remain 23 percent down from 2019 by the end of this year. Leisure travel, by contrast, is expected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in the coming months. The report projects that business travel won’t fully recover until 2024.



— From news services

