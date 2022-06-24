Toyota recalls electric crossover vehicles over wheel bolt concerns

Placeholder while article actions load

Toyota recalls EVs over wheel bolts Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota said Friday that the cause is still under investigation but that the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash.

“Until the remedy is available, no one should drive these vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota. They were produced between March and June.

The bZ4X, which went on sale about two months ago, is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Toyota is planning to have 30 EV models by 2030, selling 3.5 million electric vehicles globally that year. Toyota is also investing $17.6 billion in battery research and development to achieve such goals.

The “bz” in the recalled model’s name, as well as others in the works, stands for a “beyond zero” series, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars, according to Toyota.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models has been seen by some critics as a straggler in pushing electric vehicles, partly because it has been so bullish, and successful, in other green technology, such as hybrids and fuel cells, as well as efficient gas engines.

— Associated Press

Harmony: Crypto hackers stole millions

Hackers seized a blockchain bridge developed by Harmony and swindled roughly $100 million in cryptocurrency, the company announced.

Blockchain functions as a decentralized ledger, a record of transactions that is publicly available and verifiable but not maintained by any one person, making it useful for tracking digital currency. A blockchain bridge is essentially a means of decentralized transfer between ledgers — making it a prime target for crafty opportunists.

Harmony, a blockchain company, said in a series of tweets Thursday evening that hackers exploited the company’s Ethereum and Binance Chain bridge in a theft amounting to $100 million. Harmony said its Bitcoin bridge was not affected.

“Harmony is working around the clock as we continue our investigation alongside the FBI and multiple cyber security firms,” the company said in a follow-up tweet. It also posted an online address of the suspected culprit.

Harmony did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

As cryptocurrency’s popularity has grown, it has increasingly been targeted by criminals. Crypto crime hit a fresh all-time high of $14 billion last year according to research from Chainalysis, up from $7.8 billion in 2020.

It’s a challenging time for cryptocurrency, which saw an emphatic boom during the coronavirus pandemic as homebound Americans turned to investment, with many first-time investors intrigued by the promises of digital currency.

The tech sector has been hit hard as inflation and a tangle of other economic tensions have dragged down highflying companies and speculative sections of the market. Tech layoffs have soared to their highest level since the early days of the pandemic, with crypto companies announcing 1,700 layoffs in June according to Business Insider.

— Taylor Telford

Sales of new U.S. homes jumped in May, reflecting gains in the West and South and interrupting a months-long skid as the residential real estate market adjusts to rising borrowing costs and still-elevated prices. Purchases of new single-family homes increased 10.7 percent, to an annualized 696,000 pace, the first gain this year, government data showed Friday. The figure followed an upwardly revised 629,000 in April.

Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to pay $105 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about how rising generic drug prices and reimbursement pressures would hurt its pharmacy business. The preliminary all-cash settlement was filed Thursday in a federal court in Chicago after six months of mediation and requires a judge's approval. Walgreens denied wrongdoing but settled to avoid the uncertainty, burden and cost of further litigation, settlement papers show.

— From news services

