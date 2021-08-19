A shortage of the computer chips used widely in vehicles has been problematic for months as the world appeared to emerge from the pandemic and consumer demand surged. Toyota had not been hit as hard as some other major automakers, and now the spread of the delta variant has introduced new complications.
The company said production cuts in North America are not expected to affect staffing levels.
Global production for September will decline by 360,000 vehicles, according to Toyota. But it stuck to its annual forecast of producing 9.3 million vehicles, as coronavirus risks were factored in.
ECONOMY
Unemployment claims fall for fourth week
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a 17-month low last week, pointing to another month of robust job growth, although surging coronavirus infections pose a risk to the labor market’s recovery.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 29,000 to a seasonally adjusted 348,000 for the week ended Aug. 14, the Labor Department said Thursday. The fourth straight weekly decline pushed claims to their lowest level since mid-March 2020, when mandatory shutdowns of nonessential businesses were enforced to slow the first wave of coronavirus cases.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 363,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record 6.149 million in early April 2020, but they remain above the 200,000-250,000 range that is seen as consistent with healthy labor market conditions.
Claims have been grinding lower, with employers hanging on to their workers amid a labor shortage as vaccinations allow the economy to fully reopen. More than half of the population has been fully immunized against the novel coronavirus.
Also in Business
Bayer and other investors will put $45 million into an agriculture start-up that claims its products can cut the global use of nitrogen fertilizer by 30 percent, the equivalent of removing 200 million cars from the roads. Sound Agriculture, based in Emeryville, Calif., has developed an alternative to synthetic fertilizer for corn and soybeans that gives plants access to more soil nitrogen and phosphorus, as well as a breeding technique that accelerates plant development, Bayer said in an emailed statement. Climate activists have been pushing for years to reduce fertilizer use or change the way fertilizer is produced.
Workers at a General Motors truck plant in Mexico voted to cancel their union contract after the United States initiated a dispute against conditions at the factory, a historic victory for the North American free-trade agreement. Employees at the huge GM plant in the city of Silao in Guanajuato state voted 3,214 for, and 2,623 against, terminating their contract, allowing them to choose a new union. In Mexico, giant labor confederations have struck deals for decades with companies that have kept worker pay low, angering Mexico's North American partners. The vote emerged as an important test case for new labor provisions under the revamped North American trade-deal known as USMCA.
Estee Lauder on Thursday beat market estimates for quarterly sales as the cosmetics maker benefited from a rebound in demand for makeup products after Americans started venturing out following the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Strong online sales, increased demand in China, and investments in the company's skin-care products helped the M.A.C brand owner cushion the blow from lower makeup sales in 2020, when people working from home shunned its foundations and lipsticks.
