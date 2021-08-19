Bayer and other investors will put $45 million into an agriculture start-up that claims its products can cut the global use of nitrogen fertilizer by 30 percent, the equivalent of removing 200 million cars from the roads. Sound Agriculture, based in Emeryville, Calif., has developed an alternative to synthetic fertilizer for corn and soybeans that gives plants access to more soil nitrogen and phosphorus, as well as a breeding technique that accelerates plant development, Bayer said in an emailed statement. Climate activists have been pushing for years to reduce fertilizer use or change the way fertilizer is produced.