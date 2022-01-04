GM’s U.S. sales were down 13 percent for 2021 — and down 43 percent in the fourth quarter — while Toyota was up 10 percent for the year. GM last had lower sales in 2010 at 2.202 million.
For all of 2020, GM’s U.S. sales totaled 2.55 million, compared with Toyota’s 2.11 million and Ford’s 2.04 million.
Last year was marred by a shortage of semiconductors used heavily in vehicles, forcing automakers to focus on their most profitable models.
GM said on Tuesday it expects U.S. economic growth will boost U.S. total light-duty vehicle industry sales from around 15 million in 2021 to around 16 million in 2022.
GM has been the largest seller of vehicles in the United States since 1931, when it surpassed Ford, according to data from industry publication Automotive News.
Toyota is not boasting about the accomplishment. Senior Vice President Jack Hollis said the automaker is “grateful” for its loyal customers, but “being No. 1 is never a focus or priority.”
The Japanese automaker does not see it as sustainable that it can retain its U.S. sales lead and had no plans to use the 2021 accomplishment in any kind of advertising, he added. Toyota had been credited by analysts for weathering the chip shortage better than other automakers.
U.S. was top LNG exporter last month
The U.S. became the world’s No. 1 exporter of liquefied natural gas for the first time ever last month, as deliveries surged to energy-starved Europe.
Output from American facilities edged above Qatar in December after a jump in exports from the Sabine Pass and Freeport facilities, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Cheniere Energy said last month that a new production unit at its Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana produced its first cargo.
A shale gas revolution, coupled with billions of dollars of investments in liquefaction facilities, transformed the U.S. from a net LNG importer to a top exporter in less than a decade. Gas production has surged by roughly 70 percent from 2010 and the nation is expected to have the world’s largest export capacity by the end of 2022 once Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass terminal comes online.
But the U.S.’s position as top LNG shipper may be short-lived. Exports were just a hair above those from Qatar and Australia, and any production issues could affect the rankings. Looking further out, Qatar is planning a gargantuan export project that will come online in the late 2020s, which could cement the Middle Eastern nation as the top supplier of the fuel.
U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid some cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 in December. That was the lowest reading since last January and followed 61.1 in November.
Alphabet-owned Google said on Tuesday its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity start-up Siemplify, as the U.S. tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks. The deal came after Google made a pledge to President Biden last August to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.
John Deere said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.
