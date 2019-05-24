Stocks posted a third weekly decline as signs that economic growth is softening emerged in the midst of the U.S. and China’s simmering trade war. The S&P 500 slid 1.2 percent in the five days, putting it on track for its first monthly decline this year. The Dow Jones fell 0.7 percent to 25,586, led by Apple, which relies heavily on China for parts, manufacturing and sales. The technology heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 2.7 percent.

President Trump touched off the latest flare-up in the U.S.-China conflict with a pair of tweets May 5, squelching speculation that a deal was imminent. Recently, he signed an order effectively curbing Huawei Technologies’s access to the American market, choking off China’s biggest tech company from its U.S. suppliers and rattling chipmaker stocks.

Disappointing American factory data on Thursday stoked concern that a protracted trade war could stanch growth. Big declines in small-cap stocks, chipmakers and transportation companies, seen as economic bellwethers, also raised alarms.

Eight of 11 S&P 500 industry groups fell for the week. Technology stocks were weighed down by semiconductor companies including Qualcomm, Nvidia and Applied Materials. Apple pushed its decline in May to 11 percent.

The Treasury will sell $36 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills on Tuesday. They yielded 2.37 percent and 2.38 percent,in when-issued trading.