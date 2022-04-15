Transmission line approved to bring Canadian hydropower to New York City

Placeholder while article actions load

Hydropower line is approved by New York Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Regulators approved a $4.5 billion transmission line that will deliver Canadian hydropower to New York City, a key component of the Empire State’s efforts to eliminate carbon from its power grid by 2040. The 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express is expected to be completed in 2025, according to a statement Thursday from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). The Public Service Commission also approved Clean Path NY, a project comprising more than 20 wind and solar farms and a second transmission line.

New York City gets about 85 percent of its electricity from burning fossil fuels, and efforts to use more renewables have been hindered by a lack of transmission lines. The two projects, the largest approved in the state in 50 years, are expected to reduce that reliance by more than 50 percent in 2030.

The Champlain Hudson line was approved despite the objections of environmental group Riverkeeper, which had once supported the project.

In a statement Thursday, Riverkeeper President Tracy Brown said the group was “disappointed” in the commission’s decision and would continue advocating that rivers “are not unnecessarily sacrificed in the essential rapid transition to clean energy.”

The Champlain Hudson line will carry 1,250 megawatts of electricity from hydropower facilities in Canada owned by Hydro-Québec, enough for more than 1 million New York homes.

— Bloomberg News

Calif. grocery workers approve new contract

Tens of thousands of California grocery store workers have approved a new contract with major supermarket chains, avoiding a potential strike.

Union members in the central and southern areas of the state ratified a tentative deal that was reached last week. It grants some 47,000 employees higher wages, stronger health benefits, increased guaranteed hours for part-time workers, improved store safety and a secured pension, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said.

Most workers will receive pay hikes of $4.25 per hour over three years, the union said Thursday, with higher raises for some employees.

The contract also includes provisions to establish health and safety committees at every Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions store so that employees will have a say on safety issues, the union said in a statement.

Front-line workers, including at grocery stores, were hit hard during the covid-19 pandemic.

“We made history!” Erika Bentzen, a food clerk at a Ralphs in Thousand Oaks who was on the bargaining team, said in a union statement. “This was the first time members were part of the negotiations and I believe it made a difference having us there.”

The contract takes immediate effect and covers about 540 stores. The previous three-year contract expired March 6 and workers had voted to authorize a strike if an agreement wasn’t reached.

— Associated Press

U.S. factory production rose in March by more than forecast, marking the third straight month of gains that show steady progress for manufacturers against a backdrop of gradually improving supply chains. The 0.9 percent increase followed a 1.2 percent gain in February, Federal Reserve data showed Friday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, also rose 0.9 percent during the month, and the gain in February was revised up. Manufacturing output increased at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the first quarter, while total production grew an annualized 8.1 percent.

American Airlines Group was sued by its pilots union to block a plan that would seek volunteers to help with flight-simulator training amid record hiring. The plan would violate the Railway Labor Act, which prohibits unilateral changes to contracts between airlines and their unions, according to the suit, filed Thursday by the Allied Pilots Association in a federal court in Texas. The case comes a day after the union told members not to sign up to assist with simulator training. The work typically is the responsibility of so-called check pilots, not those who fly regularly for the carrier.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday announced charges and an asset freeze against several Las Vegas-area individuals and companies allegedly behind a nearly $450 million Ponzi scheme. In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, the SEC said attorney Matthew Beasley, as well as Jeffrey Judd and Christopher Humphries, falsely told hundreds of investors that they would earn 12.5 percent quarterly returns by making purportedly risk-free investments in J&J Consulting Services.

— From news services

