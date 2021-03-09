The Transportation Department said Tuesday that 713,949 people held full-time or part-time jobs at airlines in mid-January, up from 694,638 in December and the low of 673,278 in October.

Delta Air Lines has made the sharpest reduction in its workforce, cutting nearly 28,000 jobs, or 30.9 percent, according to figures reported to the Transportation Department.

United Airlines cut more than 15,000 jobs, or 16.7 percent American Airlines eliminated 8,700 jobs, or 8 percent, and Southwest shed more than 4,600 jobs, or 7.5 percent.

It has been a different story at cargo carriers.

FedEx’s express-delivery division grew by about 24,000 jobs, or 9.8 percent, United Parcel Service added 183 jobs, or 2.9 percent, in its air-shipment business, and smaller cargo carriers such as Atlas Air also added jobs, according to the Transportation Department.

Disney Plus reaches 100 million users

Walt Disney Co.’s flagship streaming platform has topped 100 million users, establishing the service as Netflix’s most-formidable competitor.

The company announced that it reached the milestone on Tuesday, just ahead of its annual meeting. The service, called Disney Plus, debuted in the United States in November and rolled out to Canada, Australia, Latin America and Singapore in the following months.

The rapid ascent of the service underscores the power of the Disney name, along with entertainment franchises that include Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. Netflix, the pioneer in subscription streaming, finished 2020 with almost 204 million subscribers globally.

The company also said Tuesday that the Disneyland resort in Southern California will reopen in late April on a limited basis and that its cruise line may resume operations by fall.

Also in Business

The chief executive of Tegna apologized for an incident in which he mistook a Black lawyer and professor — who later became a candidate for the company’s board — as a hotel car valet. In an email to employees Monday, Dave Lougee, who leads the broadcast TV giant, said he “felt terrible” about the incident involving Adonis Hoffman at a 2014 industry event. The investor had nominated four candidates to serve on Tegna’s board, including Hoffman. Last week, Hoffman withdrew from consideration, citing conflicts of interest and “his discomfort in working with Dave Lougee,” the company’s board said Monday.

Secretariat, a global business consultant headquartered in Atlanta, filed a U.S. lawsuit accusing British rival HKA Global of trying to destroy its reputation with fraudulent posts on career websites including Glassdoor and LinkedIn. A top HKA executive, Toby Hunt, posed as a Secretariat employee in July to wage “a fraudulent misinformation campaign” online, according to the defamation suit filed Monday in Los Angeles. The website posts were intended to sabotage the U.S. firm’s business and bolster HKA’s prospects while HKA’s parent company, Bridgepoint Advisers, was preparing to sell it, Secretariat said.

JPMorgan Chase is pulling the plug on its Chase Pay digital wallet about a year after discontinuing the stand-alone app. The option to transact using Chase Pay will be removed from all merchant websites and apps by the end of the month, according to a notice posted on JPMorgan’s website. The bank decided to decommission the product after acceptance by merchants didn’t pick up as quickly as expected.

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for February.