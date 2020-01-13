The president has long accused China of depressing the yuan’s value to make its products more affordable for foreign customers, thus contributing to the chronic trade imbalance with the U.S.

As a presidential candidate, Trump promised to brand China as a manipulator in his first day in office. Instead, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin opted not to designate China in 2017 or 2018, since Beijing’s behavior did not meet specific criteria detailed in a 2015 law.

In August, Mnuchin finally added China to the list in response to pressure from the president. The Treasury chief did so even though many economists said the label was incorrect.

Mnuchin’s decision at the time came at a time when China was not intervening in currency markets the way it had in the years after it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001. China’s once-sizable global trade surplus is roughly one-tenth its 2007 size.

With the U.S. and China calling a truce in their two-year-long trade conflict, Treasury’s about-face this week is not seen as a surprise. Labeling a country a “currency manipulator” is a mostly symbolic step that requires Treasury officials to launch consultations with the offending nation.

The person describing Monday’s decision spoke on condition of anonimity because they weren’t authorized to reveal the announcement.