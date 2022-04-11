Trial begins in Florida in Walgreens opioid case

Fla. trial begins in Walgreens opioid case Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Walgreens Boots Alliance supplied billions of opioid pills to drug addicts and criminals, contributing to an addiction epidemic in Florida, a lawyer for the state said Monday as a civil trial against the pharmacy chain got underway. Walgreens filled 1 in 4 opioid prescriptions in Florida between 1999 and 2020, and failed to investigate red flags that could have prevented drugs from being diverted for illegal use, the state’s lawyer Jim Webster told jurors.

“Walgreens was the last line of defense in preventing improper distribution of opioids,” Webster said. “It was the entity that actually put the opioids in the hands of people addicted to opioids and the hands of criminals.”

The company has denied the allegations, saying it filled prescriptions written by doctors.

Walgreens is the final remaining defendant in the trial taking place before Judge Kimberly Sharpe Byrd in Pasco County Circuit Court, after the state reached $878 million in settlements with four others.

Pharmacy chain rival CVS Health Corp. agreed to pay $484 million, while drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will pay $194.8 million, Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan unit will pay $134.2 million and Endo International PLC will pay $65 million.

Walgreens has argued it was immune from being sued based on a $3,000 settlement it reached with Florida in 2012, following an investigation into its record-keeping policies and efforts to prevent the diversion of opioid drugs.

— Reuters

Google sues alleged fake pet scammer

Alphabet’s Google sued an alleged puppy scammer that used its services to sell fake pets, the first of what the company said would be a growing number of lawsuits targeting apparent misuse by its users.

Elder advocacy group AARP tipped Google to the scam last September following a complaint from a South Carolina resident who had sent $700 in digital gift cards to an online seller for a basset hound puppy that never came, according to Google’s lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Jose.

Google is seeking monetary damages and a court order banning the accused user, Nche Noel of Cameroon. Noel did not respond to a request for comment through one of several puppy websites named in the lawsuit, and an attorney was not immediately listed for Noel in court records.

Noel used dozens of Gmail email and Google Voice accounts “to communicate false promises to victims, register the fraudulent websites with U.S. internet hosting companies, and request and receive payments,” the lawsuit states.

In addition to basset hounds, websites allegedly linked to Noel have offered maltipoo puppies and marijuana and prescription opiate cough syrup, according to the lawsuit.

— Reuters

PG&E agreed to pay $55 million to avoid criminal prosecutions for two big wildfires including the second-biggest in California history. Under a settlement with district attorneys for six counties in the area, no criminal charges will be filed from last year's near-record large Dixie Fire, and a criminal complaint stemming from the 2019 Kincade Fire will be dismissed, the company said in a statement. The utility is still fighting charges in Shasta County, including involuntary manslaughter, over another wildfire in 2020 that killed four people.

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for March.

2 p.m.: Treasury releases federal budget for March.

— From news services

