US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) and his Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrive for a group photo session after their meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, in early May (Andy Wong/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Senior US officials accused China of reneging on commitments it had agreed to in negotiations over a comprehensive trade deal and said tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports would increase on Friday.

Robert E. Lighthizer, the president’s chief trade negotiator, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration expects Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and a Chinese team for further talks in Washington Thursday evening and Friday.

But prospects for a deal later this week as the administration had hoped as recently as last week appear to be fading.

“Over the course of the last week or so, we have seen an erosion in commitments by China. I would say retreating from specific commitments that had already been made,” Lighthizer said. “That, in our view, is unacceptable.”

The Chinese sought to make “substantial” changes in the agreed text of a nearly 150-page agreement, he said, adding: “Really, I would use the word reneging on prior commitments.”

The two officials brushed aside worries over the impact on the economy or financial markets of a talks collapse. Mnuchin said stock market concerns were playing no role in the administration’s strategy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 471 points at the open Monday, but soon recovered and ended the day at 26,438.48, down less than 67 points or 0.25 percent.

The administration still is holding out hopes for a deal. In 10 rounds of bargaining over the past year, the two sides had made “substantial progress, more progress than has ever been made before in any discussion with China,” Mnuchin said.

Added Lighthizer: “We are still in the process of talking. We’re not breaking off talks at this point.”