ENERGY

Chevron's license for Venezuela is renewed

Chevron and four oil services companies won a last-minute U.S. government reprieve to continue producing oil in Venezuela, albeit only for a 90-day period.

The U.S. Treasury Department supported Chevron’s request to extend its sanctions waiver by six months, but the majority of other government agencies involved opposed any extension, a senior administration official told reporters on a call Friday. President Trump backed a compromise between the two positions, resulting in the three-month time period.

The extension allows Chevron, which is based in San Ramon, Calif., essentially to keep the lights on and the facility running, but obtaining another extension will be harder, the official said.

The company has operated in Venezuela for almost a century, since the discovery of the Boscan field in the 1920s. It has outlasted many other oil companies, including ExxonMobil, which left after industry nationalizations during Hugo Chávez’s tenure as president.

The oil-field service companies Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International were also allowed to continue their work in Venezuela for three months.

It is a partial victory for Chevron that leaves the Trump administration with the option of pulling the company out later this year.

The United States has refused to recognize Nicolás Maduro as Venezuela’s president after an election last year. Sanctions have become its main tool for depriving Maduro of cash.

— Bloomberg News

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

McDonald's gains from deals, improved stores

McDonald’s beat quarterly sales expectations at established U.S. restaurants on Friday as the world’s largest burger chain benefited from remodeled stores and new deals, including the 2 for $5 Mix and Match offer.

The U.S. restaurant market has been stagnant, with lower customer traffic in recent years and an increasing number of competitors among fast-food chains and the entry of delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats. Established chains have been pushed to find new ways of attracting and retaining customers.

McDonald’s has been remodeling its 14,000 restaurants in the United States — its biggest market — by introducing digital ordering kiosks, and mobile order, pay and pickup services, trying to replicate the success in driving growth abroad.

The company has also tweaked its menu by offering the $1, $2, $3 Menu as well as a greater variety of breakfast menus, and has switched many of its burgers to fresh-beef patties from frozen ones.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open for at least 13 months rose 5.7 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

— Reuters

ALSO IN BUSINESS

Twitter reported strong second-quarter user numbers and revenue Friday as it works to make the platform more user-friendly and eliminate robotic and fake accounts. Twitter's daily user base grew 14 percent to 139 million, an increase of 5 million users. Analysts were expecting 134.7 million daily users. Revenue surged 18 percent.

FedEx on Friday again apologized and blamed Washington's ban on Huawei for being "unclear" as Beijing deepened an investigation into why the delivery firm was holding up packages meant for the telecoms equipment maker. Washington placed Huawei on a blacklist in May, effectively blocking U.S. firms from doing business with it.

The Internal Revenue Service is warning more than 10,000 holders of cryptocurrency that they may be subject to penalties for skirting taxes on their virtual investments. The IRS has begun sending letters to taxpayers who potentially failed to report income and pay taxes on cryptocurrency transactions, the agency said Friday. The IRS said it obtained the names through "various ongoing IRS compliance efforts."

Post-It maker 3M said on Friday it was investigating potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other anti-corruption laws related to certain business groups in China. The company said it had disclosed the investigation to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission and is cooperating with both agencies.

— From news services