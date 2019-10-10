Hours later, Pillsbury appeared on C-SPAN and denied having made the comment. “I haven’t spoken to the Financial Times for a month,” he said.

But Demetri Sevastopulo, the FT’s Washington bureau chief, responded by making public on Twitter their Oct. 9 email exchange. It showed that Pillsbury had sent the journalist an email reading: “Actually I got a quite a bit of background on Hunter Biden from the Chinese.”

Pillsbury, 74, gave The Washington Post an even different explanation later on Thursday.

“Most everything I learned was already public or well-known,” he said.

Pillsbury claimed he was told that money from the Bank of China went to Hunter Biden’s firm but that it was difficult to determine exactly how much. He said the Chinese were largely reticent to speak about Biden.

“They really, really didn’t want to talk about it,” he said.

The president has said without offering any evidence that the younger Biden received $1.5 billion from the Chinese government as a “payoff” to curry favor with the then-vice president. Trump said last week that Chinese authorities should investigate, a statement that shocked many Republican lawmakers. Some have said they assumed the president was joking, but the president and top aides have not provided more clarity as to his intention.

Like the president’s own family members, the former vice president’s son has been involved in business ventures in China. No evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of either Biden has been made public.

Pillsbury, a China specialist at the Hudson Institute in Washington, told C-SPAN that he had traveled to Beijing at the end of September and had met with unspecified “Chinese.” Like many American scholars, the veteran analyst routinely meets with his counterparts at Chinese think tanks, some of which are affiliated with the government.

Pillsbury, a hard-liner on China policy who has not worked in government since the Reagan administration, has enjoyed a higher profile recently thanks to the president’s endorsement. Trump once called him “probably the leading authority on China.”

After declining to say during a separate appearance on Fox Business whether he had raised the subject of Hunter Biden with the Chinese at the president’s request, Pillsbury told C-SPAN that he was not acting on White House orders.

“He didn’t ask me to raise the issue,” he said.

The dizzying turn of events comes as U.S. and Chinese negotiators resumed trade talks in Washington. The first such high-level encounter since July, the negotiations are aimed at producing a deal that would mark at least a cease-fire in the trade war that began last year.

The Pillsbury affair is just the latest in a recent flurry of developments surrounding the talks, which have been the subject of repeated rumors that have caused financial markets to swoon.

