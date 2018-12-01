Saturday night’s dinner meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping starred a collision between two men convinced that they bring unique skills to the U.S.-China trade showdown.

Trump and Xi met for roughly 2.5 hours at the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit, longer than anticipated.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, said the talks went “very well” and the White House planned to release a statement late Saturday night, according to a pool report.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported that the two sides had agreed that “no additional tariffs will be imposed after January 1,” the day U.S. tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods are scheduled to increase to 25 percent from 10 percent.

“Negotiations between the two sides will continue,” it added.

In brief remarks at the outset of the meeting, Trump said the two leaders and their advisers would discuss a range of topics.



President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen during the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday. (Marcos Brindicci/Reuters)

“We’ll be discussing trade. And I think at some point, we’re going to end up doing something which is great for China and great for the United States,” he said.

Xi replied with a reference to the men’s “personal friendship” and responsibility for “world peace and prosperity.”

While the Trump-Xi duet riveted most attendees here, the G-20 leaders agreed on a communique that reflected shared ambitions in economic development, financeand trade.

The communique was in harmony with “many of the U.S.’s biggest objectives,” especially in backing reform of the World Trade Organization, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

On climate change, however, the U.S. remained the lone hold-out, with 19 other leaders pledging to implement the Paris accord to fight global warming. The U.S. instead reiterated Trump’s decision to withdraw from the accord.

G-20 leaders also agreed that the global trading system “is currently falling short of its objectives” and agreed to take stock of proposed overhauls at next year’s summit in Japan.

But it was the U.S. and China that dominated the spotlight. Perhaps not since President Richard Nixon met Mao in 1972 have U.S.-China relations pivoted so closely around individual personalities, Aaron Friedberg, a China specialist at Princeton University, said.

“Both men have cast themselves as ‘maximum leaders,’ strong men defending the interests and honor of their nations,” Friedberg, a former foreign policy adviser to Vice President Richard B. Cheney, said via email. “Neither wants to appear weak, which would seem to narrow the scope for compromise, but neither wants to be blamed for a complete breakdown in relations.”

Trump and Xi are both the sons of prominent fathers. Fred Trump was a wealthy real estate magnate in New York’s outer boroughs, while Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, was among the founders of Communist China and survived multiple purges to become a key figure in China’s economic opening.

Since becoming general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012, Xi has spoken of leading “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” He has lavished funds on the Chinese military and asserted control over the South China Sea via an unprecedented island-building campaign.

Xi also has presided over an increasingly aggressive campaign to pilfer American technology to fuel China’s economic rise, according to the Trump administration.

“Xi is a coldblooded calculator of China’s — and his own — interests,” said Ryan Hass, who handled China issues for the National Security Council during the Barack Obama administration. “He is not a leader that seems to get swayed by sentimentality. He is always well prepared, and rarely spontaneous.”

Trump and Xi met in April 2017 at the president’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and in Beijing in November 2017. After negotiations led by their subordinates ran aground, Trump telephoned Xi last month to reopen the dialogue.

The trade conflict, which has rattled financial markets and upended global supply chains, began this year when Trump imposed tariffs on a total of $253 billion of imported Chinese steel, industrial products and consumer goods, including handbags, furniture and appliances. Chinese officials, caught off guard by the aggressive U.S. moves, retaliated with import taxes on such American products as soybeans, automobiles and liquefied natural gas.

The Trump administration complains that China treats American companies unfairly in defiance of its obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization. In March, U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer blistered China in a 215-page report accusing it of a comprehensive campaign to acquire and steal advanced U.S. technologies.

By generously subsidizing its state-owned enterprises and coercing American companies to surrender their trade secrets in return for access to the lucrative Chinese market, Beijing seeks to dominate the industries of the future, said Lighthizer.

Despite Trump’s tariffs and months of escalating U.S. complaints, China “has not fundamentally altered its unfair, unreasonable, and market-distorting practices,” Lighthizer said last month.

In recent weeks, officials at multiple levels of the two governments sought to develop a deal to avert additional U.S. tariffs while reinvigorated negotiations over a broader pact began.

Trump and Xi met amid mounting worries that trade fights are undermining a weakening global economy. Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said Saturday that “trade tensions have begun to have a negative effect” and are increasing the risk that growth will disappoint.