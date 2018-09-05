White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and Madeleine Westerhout watch as President Trump speaks with North Korean defectors in the Oval Office at the White House. Trump, who raised the possibility of a government shutdown over a wall along the Mexican border several times, today is backing away from that threat. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump is backing down from his repeated threat to shutdown the government at the end of this month, saying there is no urgency to secure money for the construction of a wall along the Mexico border.

“I don’t like the idea of shutdowns,” Trump told the Daily Caller news organization. He added later, “I don’t see even myself or anybody else closing down the country right now.”

Those comments marked a sharp reversal from five weeks ago, when Trump raised the possibility of shutting down the government several times if Democrats did not agree to give him money for the wall.

Trump told radio host Rush Limbaugh in August he was going to fight for wall funding, and “Hey, if you have a shutdown, you have a shutdown.” But he added, “now, the shutdown could also take place after the election.”

The contrasting comments reflect how wildly Trump has swung back and forth in his government funding strategy, confusing GOP allies as they try to plot an approach.

The most conservative House Republicans, a bloc that is often very loyal to Trump, appear split on how to proceed, with some still pushing for a fight over the wall now and others suggesting they should wait until later.

Congress has only funded most government operations through September, and lawmakers are working on bills that would keep operations open into October and beyond. But that legislation must be signed by Trump, and he has demanded at least $5 billion for the wall several times.

Trump has threatened to shutdown the government at least five times in the past six months and at least eight times since he become president. There were two brief funding lapses this, one of which occurred after Senate Democrats refused to back a spending package following a new White House immigration policy. But that shutdown was short-lived, and Trump blamed it on Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Republicans are trying to marshal a number of priorities through Congress and have expressed concern that a shutdown and polarizing fight over the construction of a wall could splinter the party heading into the midterm elections.

“That’s not in anyone’s interest, and he knows that,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said Wednesday.

Ryan addressed reporters after the first weekly House GOP conference meeting since lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill from a five-week summer recess.

One topic of the closed-door meeting was the government spending votes lawmakers plan to have in the next few weeks. Congress has to pass the 12 annual spending bills needed to fund the government by Sept. 30 or risk a shutdown. They do not have time to pass each bill individually.

One plan under serious consideration by GOP leaders would be to pass a bill funding military operations, and then attach a short-term spending bill for all other programs to that measure. This bill would not include any funding for new construction of a border wall, however.

Senate Republicans have spent months trying to methodically advance spending bills in a way that Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) has hoped would avoid last-minute shutdown threats. Shelby has sought to secure $1.6 billion in wall funding, which is the level initially requested by the White House but far smaller than the $5 billion Trump has recently suggested he wants.

But even though Shelby has tried to make his case to Trump in person that they cannot afford a shutdown fight now, much depends on the president’s own political calculus. Trump has made the case in the past for both shutting down the government and avoiding a government shutdown.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) said the message from House leadership behind closed doors at the meeting was “no drama, no drama.”

But Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said voters elected lawmakers to force tough debates and that House Republicans should try to attach funding for a wall this week, giving them time to hold a debate and votes.

“You can’t wait until Sept. 28 or 29, you gotta do it now,” Jordan said. “I think that’s the right approach. That’s one of the fundamental promises we made that we haven’t got done yet.”

But other Republicans are wary of any strategy that could detract from their September and October agendas. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), another of the House’s most conservative members, said the White House appeared prepared to push any debate over a border wall off into 2019.

“In my conversations with the administration they’re willing to stay engaged on border security measures will beyond a Sept. 30 deadline to fund the government,” he said.

Senate Republicans are looking at a rather narrow window to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, before the midterms. Republicans also want to pass stopgap spending bills through Congress before Washington becomes too swept up in midterm politics.

Democrats believe they have momentum to seize control of the House of Representatives after the midterms, which would pose major challenges for Trump’s agenda, particularly the creation of a wall along the Mexico border.

Trump made construction of a wall along the Mexico border one of his top campaign promises, and he vowed Mexico would cover the entire cost as recently as last week.

Mexican officials have repeatedly rejected this.

Trump has sought, though, to have U.S. taxpayers pay for the wall’s construction. He has not specified how he plans to eventually extract the money from Mexico.

He has vacillated on his shutdown strategy again and again.

On July 31, Trump wrote on Twitter that “I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a government shutdown.”

It is possible he changes his mind another time in the coming weeks. He has also openly discussed the possibility of forcing a shutdown after the November midterm elections, a possibility he has still not ruled out.