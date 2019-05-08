LORDSTOWN, OH -MARCH 01: A full car carrier of Chevy Cruze cars leaves the plant. -The General Motors auto factory in Lordstown, Ohio made the Chevy Cruze, an affordable small car, until it was shuttered earlier this year, badly wounding the local economy. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

President Trump tweeted Wednesday and GM confirmed that the automaker is trying to sell its recently shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, factory to Workhorse Group, an electric vehicle company with fewer than 100 employees.

GM said it is “in discussions” with Workhorse. Representatives of both companies expressed optimism they can complete a deal, although they stressed that talks are in early stages and that any agreement would have to be approved by the United Automobile Workers union.

The companies were more guarded than Trump who said in a tweet earlier Wednesday: “GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio...”

But the UAW indicated it would continue to push for GM to bring a new vehicle to Lordstown.

“The UAW’s position is unequivocal: General Motors should assign a product to the Lordstown facility and continue operating it,” said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes in a statement.

Trump has frequently weighed in on company decisions. The president lashed out at GM repeatedly after the carmaker began laying off 4,500 employees at Lordstown, the factory that made the Chevy Cruze sedan, urging the company to reopen the facility or sell it to another company.

Trump promised to bring back blue-collar jobs to the Rust Belt, and the closing of the Lordstown factory, located in a county that swung from blue to red in the last presidential election, was a sore mark on his promises to working America.

GM announced plans to invest an additional $1.4 billion in the United States in March shortly after the final Lordstown factory layoffs and a barrage of critical tweets and remarks from Trump. The company is now committing half of that new investment to Ohio, although it won’t go to Lordstown.

Workhorse makes electric commercial vehicles and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio. The company had 99 full-time employees and seven part-time employees at the end of last year, according to its annual report. The company’s stock traded for less than a dollar before Trump’s tweet caused it to jump 40 percent.

Workhorse chief executive Duane Hughes said in a statement that his company plans to build a “commercial electric pickup” at the Lordstown facility.

A Workhorse spokesperson said the company would like to hire “a couple hundred” workers and that the plan at the moment is for a separate entity to own the Lordstown facility and for Workhorse to have a minority stake in it.

There was cautious optimism from some Ohio leaders Wednesday.

A bipartisan coalition has been pushing GM for months to keep the Lordstown factory open and refurbish it so a new vehicle can be built there.

“Optimistic about the news today for the #Lordstown community. I’ve worked with Workhorse and look forward to further developments and news from @GM. #Ohio,” tweeted Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican.

But union workers in Lordstown expressed concern about the number of potential hires and the pay.

GM workers earned about $30 per hour with good benefits.

Workhorse said it would open to employing UAW workers in Lordstown, although it did not make any guarantee.

“Our intention at this point is to bring on employees that would be represented by the UAW,” said Tom Colton, head of investor relations at Workhorse.