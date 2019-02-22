Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. China's economy czar is going to Washington for talks Thursday and Friday aimed at ending a tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

President Trump is scheduled to welcome a top Chinese official to the White House Friday amid signs talks aimed at averting an escalation of the US-China tariff war are making progress.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who headed the Chinese team, is scheduled to discuss the next steps in the trade talks with Trump in the afternoon.

Liu has been meeting with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer, who led an 11-man U.S. delegation in two days of high-level talks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building that conclude Friday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average rose almost 200 points in midday trading as investors anticipated U.S. and Chinese negotiators would head off a planned March 2 tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Dow is up nearly 6 percent over the past month, a period that coincides with the president’s increasingly positive statements about the likelihood of a deal.

“We are encouraged at this point that they’re getting closer to getting an agreement,” said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president and head of international affairs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who said he has spoken this week with officials from both governments.

But Brilliant said the remaining gaps over issues at the center of the year-long trade dispute mean that talks are likely to continue for some time. Trump has publicly suggested that he may extend his original deadline, saying earlier this week there was nothing “magical” about the March date.

A final resolution of the commercial conflict likely awaits a head-to-head meeting between the American president and his Chinese counterpart.

In the talks this week, the two sides are trying to hammer out six memoranda of understanding that will address U.S. complaints about China’s trade practices, including intellectual property protections, joint venture technology transfer requirements, and non-tariff barriers, along with specifying a substantial increase in Chinese purchases of American products.

Chinese officials have reportedly offered to buy an additional $30 billion worth of U.S. agricultural exports each year, more than doubling the current $24 million figure, and to buy more American semiconductors.

The president has said that any deal must include profound structural changes in China’s economic state-led economic system. “We’re covering everything, all of the points that people have been talking about for years and said couldn’t be done,” he said last week.

That’s a tall order for talks that are racing the clock.

Brilliant, who visited Beijing earlier this week, said Chinese officials have been slow to recognize the need to offer more than just an increase in their purchases from the United States. Notable gaps remain over Trump’s demand for far-reaching changes in China’s compulsory technology transfer requirements for foreign companies and its subsidies for state-owned enterprises.

“Structural reform means something different for both governments,” Trump said.

Chinese officials have tried to parry U.S. demands by repackaging policy changes they already had planned to make and by launching a “frontal attack” on Lighthizer’s claims of Chinese misdeeds, according to Michael Pillsbury, a China expert at the Hudson Institute.

Chinese officials also have drafted a “contingency plan” to offer additional trade concessions if the threatened tariff increase to 25 percent from 10 percent is implemented, he added.

The two sides also are far apart on provisions for enforcing any agreement, an issue that Lighthizer has called essential to remaking the U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials have considered leaving some tariffs in place or re-imposing them if China fails to fulfill its promises.

Chinese officials, meanwhile, want enforcement handled through “further dialogue,” Brilliant said. “That’s not what we’re looking for. We want it very clear and very concrete in the text of the agreement,” he added.

As negotiators haggle, the trade war’s impact is spreading. Goods are piling up in major U.S. ports, the result of importers trying to beat higher tariffs, and companies are redesigning their supply chains to avoid the battle between the world’s two largest economies.

Even if the tariff increase is forestalled, the two countries’ commercial relationship will be altered. The Trump administration already has increased scrutiny of proposed Chinese investments in the U.S., especially in the technology sector, and is drafting new regulations that will restrict the export of advanced American robotics, quantum computing and biotechnology products.