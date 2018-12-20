President Trump on Thursday signaled his continued retreat on last week’s threat to shut the government down this week, saying instead that he would take his border wall battle to Democrats in 2019.

But it’s unclear whether the president’s decision to back down will be enough to assuage House conservatives, who may try to block a short-term spending bill. Members of the House Freedom Caucus were trying to derail the legislation, and GOP leaders often don’t want to rely on help from Democrats to pass controversial measures.

Many lawmakers, particularly those who lost elections last month, have left Washington and aren’t expected to come back. That makes it harder for congressional leaders to rally the votes they need for any measures.

[Senate passes bill to keep government open until February, undercutting Trump’s drive for border wall funding]

The fast-moving - and often confusing - chain of events played out this week amid confusion over whether Trump would ultimately sign any spending bill that didn’t contain $5 billion for the construction of a border wall.

In a series of Twitter posts, Trump suggested he would, though he still hasn’t explicitly said so. On Thursday, he claimed his initiatives to move more agents along the Mexican border had made it “tight” and said he would not support infrastructure legislation next year unless Democrats eventually agree to finance the construction of a wall.

This is a sharp departure from his rhetoric last week, in which he said terrorists were crossing the U.S. border, as well as people with contagious diseases. He said last week he would be “proud” to shut the government down if the didn’t receive money for the border wall.

“Remember the Caravans?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Well, they didn’t get through and none are forming or on their way. Border is tight. Fake News silent!”

Trump had demanded $5 billion from Congress to pay for construction of a wall along the border, but Democrats - fresh off wins in the November midterm elections - refused. GOP congressional leaders backed down and instead are seeking to advance legislation that funds a number of government agencies through early February.

That bill passed the Senate unanimously on Wednesday night. House GOP leaders are huddling Thursday morning, as passage in their chamber is seen as more complicated. House Republicans are planning to meet at 9 a.m. to plan a course forward.

In another Twitter post on Thursday morning, Trump tried to make clear that he would continue to fight for money that would build a wall on the Mexico border next year, even when Democrats have control of the House of Representatives.

“The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country,” Trump wrote. “What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!”

Trump is planning to go to Florida on Friday afternoon for more than two weeks, and a partial government shutdown could have drawn complaints from lawmakers and the public if he was seen as vacationing in the sunshine.

Earlier this year, Congress and the White House passed measures that fund most government operations, such as the military, through September. But a number of spending bills were left incomplete, and funding for those programs expires on midnight Friday. That’s why there has been a rush to try and reach a solution this week.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump had asked each cabinet secretary to see if there’s extra money that could be used to pay for the wall’s construction. On Wednesday, Trump wrote in a Twitter post that the wall would be built by the military, though neither the White House nor the military has explained how that would happen. But on Thursday, Trump was back to insisting that funding come from Congress.