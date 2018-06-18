President Trump is seen in the East Room of the White House on June 18, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump said Monday that he has ordered his chief trade negotiator to draw up a list of $200 billion in Chinese products that will be hit with 10 percent tariffs if China refuses to back down in the rapidly escalating trade war between the two countries.

The move came three days after Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on $50 billion in Chinese imports, which was aimed at compelling Beijing to change a range of industrial policies the administration says disadvantage foreign companies.

China hit back with tariffs on $50 billion of American products, including agricultural goods.

“This latest action by China clearly indicates its determination to keep the United States at a permanent and unfair disadvantage, which is reflected in our massive $376 billion trade imbalance in goods,” the president said in a Monday statement released around 7:30 p.m.

The president’s action doubled his April threat to respond to any Chinese retaliation for his trade action with $100 billion in additional tariffs. And Trump promised to levy tariffs on a further $200 billion in Chinese goods if Beijing responds to today’s action.

Such a step would be virtually unprecedented in U.S. history and would put nearly all of the $505 billion in products that the U.S. imports from China under trade restrictions.

“The trade relationship between the United States and China must be much more equitable,” Trump said. “The United States will no longer be taken advantage of on trade by China and other countries in the world.”