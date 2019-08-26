After several days of whiplash statements about China that brought new tariffs, olive branches, countermeasures, reversals, and bravado, President Trump on Monday said trade negotiations are set to resume once more.

“We’ve gotten two calls and very, very good calls,” Trump told reporters here at the Group of Seven summit. “Very productive calls. They mean business. They want to be able to make a deal.”

The comments were similar to ones Trump has made for more than a year, and his public optimism has been repeatedly dashed.

He insists, though, that this time is different.

His comments came as he is under growing pressure to convince voters, business leaders, and his foreign counterparts that his adversarial trade approach will ultimately work.

The U.S. economy appears to be slowing, domestic manufacturing has weakened and U.S. businesses have halted many decisions while they wait to see how Trump’s trade deals work out. Foreign leaders, meanwhile, have become increasingly nervous that trade wars launched by Trump could knock numerous countries into a recession.

Complicating matters, Trump has frequently said pending trade talks are finished when they are not. He has said in public that his approach is successful, but many of the talks keep running into complications and falter.

On Sunday and Monday, Trump insisted he had cut a giant trade deal with Japan’s leader, Shinzo Abe. But when pressed by a reporter about whether the deal was in fact complete, Trump conceded it wasn’t quite done but that he was sure the Japanese would not back out.

“He’s going to make the deal,” Trump said of Abe. “I feel pretty certain about that. That’s what I do.”

Trump has upended the traditional international trade regime, threatening to withdraw from long-standing pacts, insisting on bilateral trade deals, and arguing that the United States has been ripped off for decades because of weak “free trade” deals that cost U.S. jobs.

On Monday, he seemed acutely aware of his growing critics, including Democrats and Republicans, who have alleged that Trump’s playbook isn’t working and is doing more to damage the U.S. economy than help. He said, for example, that he had grown the U.S. economy so much, and inflicted so much damage on the Chinese economy, that he has proven his critics wrong.

“All these clowns that are sitting on television that have been running this country for many years that have been taken to the cleaners by China, they are all sitting there saying ‘I don’t think the president is negotiating properly,’” Trump said. “I don’t know what they are talking about. I have great respect for the fact that China called, they want to make a deal.”

His dismissal of past trade pacts has proven very popular with many of his supporters, particularly blue collar workers in the Midwest. Even many Democrats and labor groups have been sharply critical of past trade pacts, giving Trump an opening to lure more supporters, but so far his attempts to rewrite trade rules have only had mixed success.

He has revised a trade deal with South Korea and made changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, but that change is still pending before Congress. He has tried to pressure Japan and Europe into different negotiations, but the terms of those discussions appear to be much smaller than originally envisioned. As he gets close to the election next year, Trump is under growing pressure to deliver results.

“It’s a fantastic deal,” he said of the Japan pact, the full details of which are still not known. “It’s a tremendous deal. It came at a great time.”

Trump’s main tactic is to threaten his international counterparts with economic penalties if they don’t make concessions. With South Korea, he threatened to pull out of a trade pact. He did the same with Nafta. He has imposed large tariffs on China to try to force them into talks.

And he has also threatened to impose tariffs on Japanese automobiles and French wine.

“We have the cards,” he said Monday. “We are the big piggy bank that everybody has been robbing for 35 years.”

Democrats have attacked Trump for his uneven approach of dialing up threats or reversing them without any notice.

He has imposed tariffs on more than $500 billion in Chinese imports, though some of the penalties don’t go into effect until later this year, and this has in turn driven up costs for U.S. consumers. The stock market has fallen sharply based on some of his tactics, particularly in August, and this has led Trump to make changes on the fly, delaying some penalties or ratcheting up rhetoric as a way to show more resolve.

On Saturday, his mixed message was the focus of the global summit here, as he both expressed a willingness to de-escalate tensions with China an then — hours later — said he wished he had fought even harder.

On Monday, Trump was in dealmaker mode, expressing confidence that all these efforts would ultimately lead China to reach an agreement. For more than a year, Trump has insisted that China needs to make major structural changes in their practices, particularly related to intellectual property, government subsidies, and currency.

He has also pushed Beijing increasingly to purchase billions of dollars in U.S. farm products, something his advisers hope will give him a political boost domestically.

It wasn’t clear precisely why Trump believes a deal with China is finally close. He has made such statements before, only to attack Beijing days later. On Friday, Trump said in a Twitter post that Xi was one of the biggest enemies of the United States. On Monday, he referred to Xi as a great leader who is ready to negotiate.

“I think we’re going to have a deal because now we are dealing on proper terms,” he said. “They understand and we understand.”