U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his speech next to U.S. and Chinese flags as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet business leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo (Damir Sagolj/Reuters)

The Trump administration and senior Chinese officials could soon begin new talks aimed at ending the escalating trade battle between both nations, a top White House official said, though its unclear whether the latest attempt at economic diplomacy will bear fruit.

The White House and Chinese leaders have held talks before aimed at easing trade tension, only to see the discussions break down andnew protectionist threats from President Trump.

But a top Trump adviser said the Chinese government had expressed interest in reenegagement, something the White House was willing to entertain. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently offered the invitation to Chinese officials to begin discussions again.

“Well, it’s just an invitation, as far as I know,” White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Fox Business Network. “There’s some discussions and information that we received that the Chinese Government – the top of the Chinese Government wished to pursue talks.”

Kudlow would not estimate where the discussions might lead, but he said said it was a positive sign that they were even occuring.

“I always believe, in most cases, talking is better than not talking, so I regard this as a plus,” Kudlow said.

The White House is under enormous pressure from U.S. companies to resolve its differences with China swiftly before either country imposes more tariffs or restrictions that these firms argue could hurt growth and lead to lost American jobs.

Trump has been defiant, saying his rigid approach is necessary to force change in Beijing.

“I’m being strong on China because I have to be,” he said last week.

Trump has accused the Chinese government of ripping off American businesses and workers for years through protectionist trade policies, currency ma­nipu­la­tion, and stealing intellectual property.

The U.S. bought $505 billion in goods from China last year, and Trump has already moved to impose tariffs on $50 billion of those goods as a way to try and force concessions from the Chinese government.

He said last week that he has an order ready to impose tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese goods, and then another order ready that would impose tariffs on every product shipped from China to the United States if Beijing doesn’t agree to U.S. demands.

Among other things, he wants U.S. companies to have more access to Chinese markets, and Chinese companies to purchase billions of dollars in additional U.S. goods, such as agricultural products.

Separate rounds of talks between the White House and Chinese leaders have already faltered. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tried to cut a deal with Chinese leaders last year, but it was rejected by Trump at the last moment, leading to the escalation this year.

Another round of talks was jumpstarted this year by Mnuchin, who traveled to Beijing with Kudlow and several other senior officials to try and cut a deal with China’c vice premier, Liu He. But those talks also broke down.

Trump also said he put off challenging China more directly last year because he needed their assistance during nuclear talks with North Korea, but he has recently accused China of trying to hinder those discussions.

Top White House advisers have largely agreed that changes need to be made to rebalance the U.S.’s economic relationship with China, but they have differed on the tactics. Peter Navarro, one of Trump’s closest trade advisers, has advocated for a more strident approach.

Mnuchin and Kudlow, meanwhile, have pushed for more dialogue, worried about the potential impact on the economy if the existing standoff worsens.