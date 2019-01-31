This file photo taken on Nov. 9, 2017, shows President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders’ event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump said Thursday that talks between the United States and China were “going well” but that a final resolution of the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies would not happen until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a trio of early-morning tweets, the president said he plans to meet with Xi in the “near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points.”

The White House announced earlier this month that Trump plans to meet in late February with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Vietnam has been discussed as a potential venue, so adding a stop to bargain with Xi might work, some analysts said.

“It can’t be settled below that level,” William Reinsch, a former Commerce Department official, said of the U.S.-China trade spat.

U.S. and Chinese diplomats are scheduled Thursday to conclude two days of talks aimed at a deal to avert an increase in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in imports from China by a March 2 deadline.

“Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” Trump wrote. “China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct.”

The president is seeking structural changes in China’s state-led economic model as well as a major increase in the annual value of American goods purchased by Chinese customers. China has offered to accelerate orders for products such as American soybeans and liquefied natural gas but is resisting demands to overhaul its industrial policies.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who heads the Chinese negotiating team, is scheduled to meet with Trump in the Oval Office later Thursday following the talks’ conclusion. The meeting underscores the dialogue’s seriousness.

During an earlier visit by Liu last year, Trump declined to meet with Xi’s close adviser, a slight that irritated Chinese authorities.

With just 30 days remaining before their self-imposed deadline, both countries have reasons to want a deal. China’s economy was slowing even before the U.S. tariffs began depressing demand for its exports, so the trade war is making a difficult situation worse for Xi.

Trump, meanwhile, has seen his public approval ratings battered by the partial government shutdown and is said to worry about the tariff war’s impact upon U.S. financial markets. The Dow Jones industrial average remains about 8 percent below its October record high.

A deal for additional Chinese purchases of American goods can be completed quickly. But some analysts say that securing an agreement addressing U.S. complaints about China’s alleged theft of trade secrets, forced technology transfer requirements for joint ventures and discrimination against foreign companies is difficult to imagine in the short time remaining.

But the president insisted that he remains intent on a “very comprehensive transaction,” rather than a partial accord.

“China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved,” he wrote.