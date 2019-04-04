President Trump is planning to nominate former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, two people familiar with the push said, a move that would significantly escalate the White House’s effort to exert political pressure on the U.S. central bank.

There are two empty seats on the Fed’s seven-member board. Trump is hoping to fill the other empty seat with conservative economist Stephen Moore, a pick that has led to an outcry from former White House officials in both parties because of Moore’s political background and lack of Fed-related experience.

Trump interviewed Cain for the slot several weeks ago. He has signaled to aides in recent days that he wants to put Cain in the slot, but a final decision has not been made because Cain’s background check hasn’t been completed.

Cain ran for president in 2012 but lost during the Republican primary to Mitt Romney. A former restaurant industry executive, he became famous for a simplified tax plan, known as Nine-Nine-Nine. His candidacy unraveled over complaints that he sexually harassed multiple women, including an allegation that he groped a woman and tried to force her into a sexual act. (Cain has denied the accusations.)

The candidate also answered several foreign policy questions in a manner that suggested a lack of familiarity with major issues of the time, including conflicts in Libya and Iraq.

Cain in September launched a super PAC aimed at supporting Trump’s agenda ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Trump has found himself at odds with his own choice to lead the Fed, Chairman Jerome H. Powell. The bank has moved to slowly raise interest rates, backing off the banks efforts to stimulate the economy and working to guard against inflation.

The president has publicly criticized those moves and called for lower rates, breaking with past presidents’ general policy of avoiding public comment on the independent bank.

Powell said last month that the bank was unlikely to again raise rates in 2019, saying the economy was showing signs of a slowdown.

Trump’s decision to pick Cain was first reported Thursday by Axios.