President Trump on Friday said he “wouldn’t mind” breaking up the North American Free Trade Agreement and replacing it by entering into separate trade pacts with Canada and with Mexico.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing NAFTA where you’d go by a different name, where you make a separate deal with Canada and a separate deal with Mexico,” Trump said Friday at the White House.

“You’re talking about a very different two countries,” Trump added.

Trump said he “loves” both Canada and Mexico but accused them of taking advantage of the United States through through unfair trade arrangements.

The president said he would be calling leaders from both countries to discuss trade this weekend while he’s at Camp David.

Trump has repeatedly criticized NAFTA since starting his campaign for president nearly three years ago. He has frequently threatened to withdraw the United States from the deal, but thus far he has opted to stay in while attmempting to negotiate a new deal between the member countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that months of intense negotiations between his country, the United States and Mexico had imploded when Vice President Pence demanded that any NAFTA deal expire automatically in five years.

Trudeau on Thursday said he was prepared to travel to Washington to try to finalize a rework of the NAFTA, but Pence, in a phone call, said a meeting would occur only if the “sunset” provision was agreed to in advance.

Trump this week enacted his administration’s most severe economic penalties against U.S. allies to date, establishing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The move elicted loud complaints from U.S. allies. Mexico announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products and Canada said it would act as well.

The president’s comments came during an impromptu news briefing he had with reporters following a 90-minute meeting in the Oval Office with Kim Yong Chol, the vice-chairman of North Korea’s Central Committee, who delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong Un.