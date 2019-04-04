This file picture taken on November 9, 2017 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping leaving a business leaders event at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP)NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump is likely to announce this afternoon plans for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping intended to mark an end to the two nations’ year-long trade conflict.

“There is indeed a lot of progress being made and indications there could be a summit meeting in the near future,” said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Both sides are working hard to wrap up the talks as soon as possible.”

Trump is scheduled to meet in the Oval Office at 4:30 pm with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who leads Beijing’s negotiating team.

Brilliant, who has spoken with officials involved in the talks, said several issues remain unresolved and the president is not expected to announce terms of a final deal Thursday.

It remains unclear whether the U.S. will cancel some or all of the tariffs the president imposed last year on more than $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. The president has spoken of keeping at least some tariffs in place as leverage to encourage the Chinese government to comply with an eventual agreement.

China is pushing for the tariffs to be removed before it will agree to lift its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products and industrial goods including autos.

Also unclear is whether China will agree to the administration’s demand for an enforcement mechanism allowing the U.S. to re-impose tariffs if it believes China is not fulfilling its obligations.

Though Trump has been pushing for the Chinese leader to travel to the U.S. to sign a trade deal, the Chinese leader is unlikely to do so unless the agreement is 100 percent complete. If the two leaders decide to haggle in person over any final details, a third-country venue is more likely.