President Trump on Tuesday rejected a recommendation from senior adviser Peter Navarro that the United States should take steps to weaken the U.S. dollar to boost U.S. exports, people briefed on the exchange said.

A number of other senior White House advisers and Cabinet members were in the room during the exchange, which came as the White House was trying to find a way to revive trade talks with China, said the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private exchange.

Navarro had recommended that the Trump administration weaken the U.S. dollar by 10 percent to make U.S. goods less costly for foreign buyers. Trump has alleged that China and other countries have unfairly weakened their own currencies to boost exports to the United States, but he drew the line at the U.S. response during the Tuesday meeting, warning it could damage the economy.

Such discussions are very unusual, as White House officials typically stress the importance of a strong U.S. dollar and its prominence as the world’s dominant currency. But Trump and Navarro have both complained that China and other countries are gaming their currencies in a way that hurts U.S. companies and consumers, and it was unclear how — if at all — the White House might respond.

If one country’s currency weakens against the U.S. dollar, it makes it cheaper for U.S. companies to buy that country’s products. But it makes it more expensive for that country to import U.S. products.

The Trump administration is searching for ways to boost the economy heading into the 2020 elections, and there are signs the economy could be weakening. Trump has pushed to keep oil costs and interest rates down, and he has cheered a recent surge in the stock market. But he has frequently bemoaned international currency markets, convinced it is hurting demand for U.S. products.

White House advisers are concerned because business investment contracted in the second quarter and that this could reflect a weaker economy going forward. They believe a strong economy will be key for Trump’s reelection bid next year.

There are several ways the White House could try to devalue the dollar, though any such step would be very controversial.

The Treasury Department could attempt to sell off some of the holdings in its Exchange Stabilization Fund, though its impact could be hard to predict. The Exchange Stabilization Fund is also seen as an emergency stash of funding the U.S. government could use if it runs out of cash.

White House officials could also attempt to “talk” the dollar down through public statements. The impact of this would also be difficult to control.

Trump has long complained that other countries unfairly manipulate their currencies and that this disadvantages the United States.

The Treasury Department routinely evaluates foreign countries and their currencies and has not labeled China or any other nation a “currency manipulator,” but Trump has appeared to not be convinced.

On June 11, Trump responded to a Bloomberg Opinion post about the large number of tourists in Europe by alleging it was due to the weak euro, which is the European Union’s currency.

“This is because the Euro and other currencies are devalued against the dollar, putting the U.S. at a big disadvantage. The Fed Interest rate way too high, added to ridiculous quantitative tightening! They don’t have a clue!” Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg recently reported that White House officials were considering a way to weaken the dollar, but White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday the idea had recently been ruled out.

“Just in the past week, we had a meeting with the president and the economic principles, and we have ruled out any currency intervention,” Kudlow said on CNBC. “So, I just don’t agree with your assertion. The steady, reliable, dependable dollar is attracting money from all over the world.

“And that, along with our incentive policies on taxes and regulations and our hope for trade barrier reduction, that’s bringing money to the United States in bundles. We are the hottest economy in the world, and I expect us to stay that way.”

Kudlow’s remarks to CNBC suggested that a final determination not to intervene in the dollar had been made, but Trump has shown a willingness to revisit ideas some advisers had thought was off the table.