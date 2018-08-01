President Trump listens during a meeting with inner-city pastors in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Aug. 1. (Oliver Contreras/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

President Trump indicated Wednesday that he may wait until after the November midterm elections to shut down the government, even as he insisted that a shutdown would be good politics.

“Now, the shutdown could also take place after the election. I happen to think it’s a great political thing, because people want border security,” Trump told talk radio host Rush Limbaugh after calling into his show.

Trump said “there are many people within our party that are good people” that are not in favor of a pre-election shutdown.

“They’d rather do it after. They don’t agree on doing it before, and I accept their opinion, but I happen to think it would be a good thing to do before,” Trump said. “I actually think we’d get more and there’d be more pressure on the other side, because we’re doing it because the Democrats are not giving us the votes.”

Trump has spent the past several days threatening to shut down the government when current spending expires Oct. 1 to extract $5 billion for his border wall. It’s a strategy GOP leaders on Capitol Hill strongly oppose.

Privately, the White House has indicated to Capitol Hill that Trump has decided to put off a shutdown until after the elections, according to a source familiar with the discussions who asked for anonymity so that they could speak freely.

But Trump’s comments Wednesday underscored the uncertainty that always surrounds what the president may do on any issue.

“I’ve had a lot of good support within the Republican Party, and you saw the poll numbers in the Republican Party. They like me, so I have to keep them a little bit happy,” Trump said. “But whether it’s before or after? But I actually think it’s a great campaign issue. I think it would be great before. But I don’t want to disappoint a lot of very good people that are working with me.”

As Trump made his remarks Wednesday, the Senate passed its latest batch of spending bills, as the annual process of funding the government moved along at an unusually rapid clip compared to the dysfunction of recent years. GOP senators are working to give Trump what he’s said he wants — individual pieces of legislation to sign, instead of a massive year-end package he’s threatened to veto.

“When we finish this process I think the president will feel differently about shutting down government. I could be wrong,” said Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), an Appropriations Committee member.