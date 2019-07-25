President Trump walks over to speak to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 24. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump urged reluctant Republicans to support a sweeping two-year budget deal as the House prepared to vote on the package Thursday afternoon.

“House Republicans should support the TWO YEAR BUDGET AGREEMENT which greatly helps our Military and our Vets. I am totally with you!” the president wrote on Twitter hours ahead of the vote.

Multiple House conservatives, including close Trump allies, have expressed opposition to the deal because it increases spending by $320 billion and suspends the federal borrowing limit for two years without doing anything to rein in the spiraling deficit and debt.

[Trump announces support for two-year bipartisan budget deal that boosts spending, suspends debt limit]

The president’s strong expression of support could soften some of the GOP opposition. Nonetheless, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) downplayed expectations for support from Republicans, telling reporters: “I don’t believe we’re going to get half of our conference to support this.”

McCarthy signed off on the deal, but he offered tepid support at a news conference Thursday, noting that it contains needed increases to the Pentagon budget. “We are where we are and we put a plan together that had to have compromise,” he said.

Still, despite the concerns from conservative Republicans and some Democrats, House Democratic leaders are confident the deal will pass comfortably. The higher spending levels for domestic and military programs amounts to a compromise of divided government with something for everyone to dislike, but also for a majority to support.

“It’s not a perfect deal by any means,” the Congressional Progressive Caucus said in a statement. “However, it will allow for major, long-overdue investments in domestic priorities — including housing assistance, food aid, education and job training.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that by increasing Pentagon spending, the deal “achieves the No. 1 goal of the Republican side of the aisle, providing for the common defense.”

“After the House approves it today with bipartisan support, I expect the Senate to do the same next week,” McConnell said Thursday morning on the Senate floor.

[Analysis: Trump’s 2020 budget: The top 10 takeaways]

Lawmakers in both parties applauded the deal for ratcheting down the budget brinkmanship that characterized the first years of the Trump administration and led to the nation’s longest government shutdown in the winter.

The deal does not eliminate the threat of a government shutdown when federal spending runs out Oct. 1, because Congress still has to pass individual spending bills to fund federal agencies. But by setting top-line spending numbers, the deal makes it easier for lawmakers to agree on those bills. And by suspending the debt limit through July 31, 2021, well past the presidential election, the deal eliminates chances of a catastrophic default amid warnings that Treasury could run out of money to pay its bills as early as September.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) opposes the deal and said, after meeting Wednesday with Trump, that the two had essentially agreed to disagree. In past budget fights, Meadows had sought to push Trump to oppose bipartisan spending agreements, but Meadows said that this time he’s not.

“I’m not trying to get him to flip, if that’s what you’re asking,” Meadows told reporters, adding that he had already made his case to the president. “I’m a no, and I guess he’s supportive of it.”

Passing the budget deal is one of the final pieces of business for Congress before lawmakers leave Washington for a lengthy summer recess.

The deal was largely negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. It marks the last gasps of the 2011 Budget Control Act, which sought to put strict controls on federal spending. Instead, Congress came together every two years to overrule the law’s spending caps and increase Pentagon and domestic budgets. The law will expire after this final deal. Republicans say that the Budget Control Act had the benefit of putting some constraints on spending, but many Democrats are delighted to see it go.