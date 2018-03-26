The Trump administration bills its success in reworking a South Korean trade deal as vindication for the “America First” approach the president promised on trade policy, including a robust carrot-and-stick diplomatic style.

But threatening negotiating partners with tariffs unless they make concessions, as the United States did with South Korea, is not President Trump’s innovation. It’s a tactic that Washington often used before creation of the World Trade Organization, though one that did little to reduce the bilateral trade deficits that preoccupy the president.

It also may prove a riskier strategy when U.S. negotiators take on more powerful countries, including China, one of Trump’s top rhetorical targets and the largest U.S. trading partner.

For nearly a quarter century, the U.S. government has brought most of its complaints about unfair trade practices to the WTO. The Geneva-based global trade body presides over a quasi-judicial process designed to drain the political heat from contentious disputes, with final settlements often taking years to materialize.

Trump has no interest in letting the heat dissipate.

“He’s resurrecting the 1980s — a series of political compromises, mostly with Japan, to deal with U.S. concerns,” said Edward Alden, a trade expert with the Council on Foreign Relations. “That was the [Ronald] Reagan playbook. The reason it hasn’t been used in a long time is the U.S. made a decision that binding dispute settlement was better than tariffs as a weapon.”

Starting with a 1981 accord that set a ceiling on Japanese auto imports, the United States tried for much of that decade to close its yawning trade deficit with Japan through voluntary export restraints. Dozens of other deals limited shipments of Japanese products such as steel, machine tools and semiconductors, while the 1985 Plaza Accord lowered the dollar’s value in a bid to boost U.S. exports.

The agreements defused politically sensitive controversies, but left the U.S. trade deficit with Japan higher at the end of the 1980s than when the two countries began implementing the voluntary limits.

Trump and his chief trade negotiator, Robert E. Lighthizer, both lack faith in the multilateral trading system that Republicans and Democrats have shared since the WTO’s 1995 founding. They prefer a nationalistic carrot-and-stick approach, which offers access to the $20 trillion U.S. economy while threatening unilateral tariffs.

“The Trump-Lighthizer approach is throwing around the weight of the world’s largest market is more effective than working through the WTO system,” Alden said.

Trump threatened for more than a year to rip up trade deals unless U.S. negotiating partners made concessions designed to return lost manufacturing jobs to the United States. All that tough talk didn’t produce much — until this weekend when South Korea said it agreed to revise a six-year-old trade deal that Trump had derided as “horrible” and “a disaster.”

The success with South Korea — and reports of separate talks with China — cheered investors Monday, sending the Dow Jones industrial average up more than 669 points, or nearly 3 percent, as fears of a trade war ebbed.

The administration’s bare-knuckled style appears to have succeeded with South Korea. Earlier this month, the president imposed import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. But he quickly exempted Canada and Mexico for the duration of talks aimed at reaching a new North American Free Trade Agreement and did the same for Seoul — while retaining the threat of imposing the new levies if the talks flagged.

In return for Trump dropping the new tariff, South Korea agreed to limit its steel exports to the United States to 70 percent of its average over the past three years or 2.68 million tons. The United States also secured a doubling of the number of American-made cars meeting only U.S. safety standards that can be sent to South Korea as well as retaining high U.S. tariffs on imported pickup trucks.

But outside analysts said the outcome reflects South Korea’s distinctive circumstances rather than an endorsement of Trump’s big-stick approach. Confronting a North Korea that continues to develop its nuclear weapons program, the government in Seoul depends for its security on 32,000 U.S. soldiers deployed in South Korea.

Yet since talks aimed at overhauling the Korea-U.S. trade deal began in Washington on Jan. 5, Trump has rattled South Korean officials by complaining that the U.S. ally was taking advantage of the United States.

“We caught them at a vulnerable time and we threatened to pull the rug out from under them,” said Phil Levy, a former White House trade economist in the George W. Bush administration. “Korea could not afford to have a major split with the United States.”

The changes in rules governing the South Korean auto market appear likely to have little immediate impact. U.S. automakers have not come close to bumping up against the quota on U.S.-standard vehicles that can be sold in South Korea and no South Korean manufacturer has yet exported a pickup truck to the United States.

Levy, a senior fellow at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, said the relatively modest U.S. achievements in the new South Korean deal offered a cautionary example of the utility of tariff threats.

“Here’s maximum leverage — a real test case. It’s remarkable how small this is,” he said.

Whether a similar approach will work with China or in the NAFTA negotiations remains to be seen.

On Monday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China would treat domestic and foreign companies the same and would no longer force U.S. companies to surrender their technology in return for market access.

The statement came only days after Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion in Chinese imports and restrict future Chinese investments in U.S. technology companies.

Yet China has made similar promises about halting its policy of forced technology transfer on at least eight occasions since 2010, according to a report by Lighthizer’s office on the country’s intellectual property violations. “China’s technology transfer regime continues, notwithstanding repeated bilateral commitments and government statements,” the report concluded.

In the business community, meanwhile, there is skepticism that Trump’s latest tariff threats will force China to change over intellectual property practices.

“It’s still not clear to me how that gets China to move on the issue of intellectual property and technology transfer,” said Erin Ennis, senior vice president at the U.S.-China Business Council.

Robert Holleyman, who led the Obama administration’s trade negotiations with China, said tariff threats also are unlikely to do much to close the U.S. trade deficit with that country.

“My worry is that the tariffs will go into effect, hurt American firms and consumers and will not change the underlying [Chinese] behavior,” he said. “Tariffs are not a long-term solution because they would hurt the U.S.”