President Trump’s ability to secure a major victory in his trade agenda could hinge on whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will go along with his controversial approach, as many U.S. lawmakers are insisting on Canada’s participation before they approve any deal.

Canadian officials, after being boxed out of talks for weeks, must decide quickly whether to sign on to a preliminary deal to alter the North American Free Trade Agreement that Trump has brokered with Mexican leaders. This would require Trudeau to set aside the string of Trump insults hurled at him several months ago when talks soured.

Trump said Monday that if Canada refuses to sign on to the new deal, he will terminate the existing NAFTA deal and end Canada’s existing relationship with the United States.

Trump’s advisers, however, have been less adversarial, saying they hoped to work with Trudeau’s team and suggesting they had some flexibility for talks to extend into September.

There are a number of U.S. lawmakers who believe Trump’s approach is neither wise nor legal, potentially creating fresh hurdles. Congress must sign off on any trade deal before it can take effect.

Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters Tuesday that there would be “technical problems” with Congress voting on a bilateral Mexico-U. S. trade deal under fast-track procedures that were expected to apply to a trilateral NAFTA renegotiation.

Special fast-track provisions for trade allow bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority instead of the 60 votes often required for major legislation, and are seen as a necessary tool to get such deals through Congress.

“I think there are technical problems with that, so my hope is that Canada comes on board rather quickly,” Cornyn said. “I hope we can get this done, and I hope Canada’s on board. Because that would eliminate some of the technical, procedural problems ... that might otherwise arise.”

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), whose views often reflect many of the free-trade Republicans in Congress, expressed similar views about Senate passage of a deal excluding Canada. “NAFTA was enacted with legislation . . . Similarly a change to NAFTA requires legislation,” he said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Washington Tuesday for trade talks, part of ongoing negotiations in Trump’s multipronged effort to replace NAFTA with what he has promised will be a better deal for U.S. businesses and workers.

A spokesman for Freeland on Monday said “we will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada’s signature is required.”

Trump and Trudeau spoke via phone Monday and agreed to continue talks, according to a White House readout of the conversation.

The White House’s mixed messaging on Canada’s role continued Tuesday. After top advisers talked optimistically about reaching a deal, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross suggested the administration would take a harder line — seemingly echoing Trump’s statement that “we’ll see” if Canada can join the deal later.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking on CNBC, offered a similar assessment, saying it might be necessary for the U.S. to cut one deal with Mexico and then a work on a completely separate arrangement with Canada.

“This deal is pretty well put together with Mexico,” Ross told Fox Business Network on Tuesday. “So the president, as he’s indicated, is fully prepared to go ahead with or without Canada. We hope that Canada will come in. I think it’s a good idea if they do. There’s really not much they should object to. But if not, they will then have to be treated as a real outsider.”

If ratified, the “preliminary agreement with Mexico,” as the White House termed it Monday, would update the NAFTA rules governing trade between the two countries. The full text has not been made available, and many details remain unresolved. But excerpts released Monday include new rules aimed at bolstering the North American auto industry against foreign competition. The pact also included intellectual property protections and labor rights rules.

The stock market rallied sharply after the partial deal was announced, with many investors believing it offered a first sign that Trump was shifting away from the protectionist trade approach he had adopted since earlier this year.

Bringing Canada into the deal would require resolving a host of thorny disputes between the United States and one of its largest trading partners.

The U.S. wants Canada to agree to change its dairy and intellectual protection policies, among other things, while Canada wants the U.S. to drop tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Another major sticking point might have already been addressed, however. Trudeau had repeatedly rejected a White House demand that the trade deal expire after five years. As part of the agreement with Mexico, the White House agreed to a 16-year term for the trade agreement, with the potential for consistent renewal. It couldn’t immediately be learned whether Canada would accept this U.S. concession.

Ross and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on Tuesday both signaled the White House would be more than willing to proceed without Canada’s involvement, but other Trump advisers — particularly U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer — have signaled they fully intend to try to bring Canada back into the deal.

The trade dispute has also heightened the personal tension between Trump and Trudeau, driving an extraordinary public feud between the leaders of the allied nations at a July meeting of the Group of Seven industrial nations. At the meeting, Trudeau criticized Trump’s metal tariffs and called it “insulting” that the administration would impose tariffs on Canadian goods in the name of national security. Trump reacted by calling Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” in a Twitter post and by threatening tariffs on the Canadian automobile industry, as well as by withdrawing United States from the meeting’s joint statement.

The warnings from Toomey and other Republican lawmakers appeared to make Trump defiantly defend his approach on Tuesday.

“I smile at Senators and others talking about how good free trade is for the U.S.,” he wrote on Twitter. “What they don’t say is that we lose Jobs and over 800 Billion Dollars a year on really dumb Trade Deals . . . and these same countries Tariff us to death. These lawmakers are just fine with this!”

The $800 billion figure Trump used refers to the trade dynamic that has the U.S. import $811 billion more in goods than it exports to other countries. Many Republicans believe that’s a good sign, allowing American consumers to purchase lower-cost goods from overseas. But Trump and some of his advisers believe this is evidence that American jobs are lost to foreign competitors that manufacture cheap goods.

The White House is hoping to use a complex legal arrangement to have Mexico ratify the new trade arrangement. This would require the White House to send a letter to Congress on Friday, stating they have entered into a trade agreement with Mexico. That letter could stipulate that Canada may enter the trade deal in the future.

But within 30 days, the White House will have to send the formal trade agreement to Congress, and at that point they will have to resolve all differences with Canada. After that point, Congress would have an additional 60 days to review the completed deal before the Mexican government approves it in late November, before their new president takes control.

Felicia Sonmez and Heather Long contributed to this report.