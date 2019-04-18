FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto sign documents during the USMCA signing ceremony before the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump’s new North American trade deal will have an almost imperceptible effect on the U.S. economy, boosting the $20 trillion economy by just 0.35 percent and giving an even smaller jolt to the labor market, according to an independent expert analysis by the International Trade Commission.

In a 379-page analysis released on Thursday,the ITC said the agreement would “have a positive impact” and would increase auto production and employment, a key administration goal.

The assessment, which was delayed five weeks by the partial government shutdown, is required to be delivered to Congress before lawmakers hold an up-or-down vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

[Trump’s North America trade deal at risk of stalling in Congress]

Administration officials are pushing for quick congressional action, but most trade analysts expect the process to drag on for months. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said tougher enforcement measures need to be written into the deal to make sure that Mexico complies with promised labor reforms.

An overhaul of the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Deal, the changes in the new USMCA are less sweeping than the broad elimination of virtually all trade barriers in the earlier accord, economists say.

NAFTA was expected to increase the size of the U.S. economy by just 0.5 percent and boost employment by less than 1 percent, according to the ITC’s 1993 study.

“Most trade deals don’t have an outsized effect on growth over the long term,” said David Page, senior economist for AXA Investment Managers in London. “It does tend to be a little bit peripheral.”

The administration sought to preempt the report, releasing its own assessment that concluded the deal would create 76,000 new auto jobs over the next five years, and trigger $34 billion in new auto plant investments and $23 billion in added auto parts purchases.

Current auto industry employment is about 999,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The ITC study comes after a recent International Monetary Fund study cast doubt on USMCA’s effectiveness, saying the agreement would reduce trade among the three North American neighbors and have a “negligible” effect on economic output.

“The new rules lead to a decline in the production of vehicles and parts in all three North American countries, with shifts toward greater sourcing of both vehicles and parts from outside of the region,” the IMF paper said.

The deal also would have no impact on inflation-adjusted wages in the U.S. or Canada while resulting in a slight decline for Mexican workers. Consumers also would face higher prices and thus buyer fewer vehicles, the study said.

A senior official in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative denigrated the IMF study as reflecting merely the “opinions” of its authors. The more favorable USTR conclusions were derived from confidential business plans that major automakers submitted to the government, which were more reliable than economic modeling, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

“We have unique insights,” the official added.