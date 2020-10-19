The steep drop in fliers has prompted billions of dollars of losses and tens of thousands of job cuts or voluntary furloughs as impacts reverberate across the aviation industry. A federal aid package that had covered the costs of airline payrolls and forbid job cuts expired on Oct. 1.
Sunday was the busiest day for air travel since March 16, when 1.26 million people passed through domestic screening, according to the TSA.
The overall passenger deficit since March is enormous. Airlines’ loads fell by more than 417 million passengers since the virus hit compared to the same period in 2019, a drop of about 75 percent, according to the TSA said.
WORLD ECONOMY
Survey: Half of global workers fear job loss
More than half of workers around the world are worried about losing their jobs, according to a survey measuring labor-market insecurity caused by the coronavirus crisis.
The poll of 12,430 people for the World Economic Forum showed 54 percent of them are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” that they’ll lose their jobs in the next year. Respondents were from 27 countries spread around the world, including almost all of the Group of 20 economies.
The report highlights the collective angst about livelihoods that the coronavirus is breeding just as a new surge in infections in Europe underscores the persistence of the pandemic. The International Labour Organization estimated last month that the damage caused was equivalent to 500 million jobs in the second quarter.
Russians reported the deepest unease, with 75 percent of respondents revealing concern about their employment. In Germany, it equivalent outcome was just just 26 percent.
— Bloomberg News
